Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination Begins TJEE Counselling 2025- Direct Link to Apply Here

Summary Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link to apply through the official website of TJEE at tbjee.nic.in As per the schedule, the last date to apply is June 8, 2025

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination commenced the registration for TJEE Counselling 2025 on June 4, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link to apply through the official website of TJEE at tbjee.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to apply is June 8, 2025.

As per the official notice, candidates must be passed in theory and practical seperately for physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics (if applicable). If any candidate is failed in either Theory or Practical in any subject of respective group (PCM or PCB), he/she is not eligible to get a seat from that Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who have compartmental subjects in HS (+2) and have a valid TJEE 2025 rank can register online for counseling.

TJEE Counselling 2025: Steps to register

Visit the official website of TJEE at tbjee.nic.in Click on TJEE Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to register Once registration is done, login to the account Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee Click on submit and download the confirmation page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

TJEE Counselling 2025: Direct Link

For further information andd entails, candidates are advised to visit the official website.