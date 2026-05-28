Anna University Releases TANCET, CEETA-PG 2026 Scorecards; Download Window Open Till June 26

Summary Candidates who appeared for the entrance examinations can now download their scorecards through the official website — tancet.annauniv.edu According to the official schedule, the TANCET and CEETA-PG 2026 scorecards will remain available for download from May 27 to June 26, 2026

Anna University has released the scorecards for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2026) and the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions (CEETA-PG 2026) today, May 27, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examinations can now download their scorecards through the official website — tancet.annauniv.edu.

According to the official schedule, the TANCET and CEETA-PG 2026 scorecards will remain available for download from May 27 to June 26, 2026.

The TANCET 2026 examination for MBA and MCA admissions was conducted on May 9, while the CEETA-PG 2026 examination was held on May 10. This year, a total of 30,919 candidates registered for the combined TANCET and CEETA-PG examinations. Out of these, 27,468 candidates appeared for the tests, whereas 3,451 candidates were absent, resulting in an absentee rate of 11.16 per cent.

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Earlier, Anna University had announced the TANCET 2026 and CEETA-PG 2026 results on May 22.

TANCET, CEETA PG Scorecard 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to access and download their scorecards:

Visit the official website — tancet.annauniv.edu Click on the “CEETA-PG and TANCET Scorecard Download” link available on the homepage Enter the registered e-mail address and password Click on the “Submit” button The TANCET or CEETA-PG scorecard will appear on the screen Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of the scorecard safe, as it will be required during the counselling and admission process.