When Will CBSE Answer Book Verification, Re-Evaluation Portal Go Live? Board Announces Details

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the tentative date when application portal for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 answer books is expected to go live. The update was issued as part of the board’s latest post-result support status bulletin released.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the application portal for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 answer books is expected to go live by May 29, 2026. The update was issued as part of the board’s latest post-result support status bulletin released on Tuesday amid continuing concerns related to the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and answer-sheet access process.

According to the board, the verification and re-evaluation facility is being activated following large-scale requests from students seeking access to their evaluated answer scripts after the declaration of the CBSE Class 12 results. The board stated that students will be able to apply for verification and re-evaluation through the designated online portal once it becomes operational later this week.

CBSE also released updated figures regarding the distribution of scanned copies of evaluated answer books. As per the status bulletin issued at 8 PM on May 26, the board has received a total of 4,04,319 applications from students requesting scanned copies of answer scripts. These applications collectively account for 11,31,961 answer books across subjects.

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Out of the total requests received so far, CBSE stated that approximately 8,98,214 answer books have already been digitally furnished to students through the official portal and registered email IDs. The board further informed that all remaining pending requests are expected to be processed and completed by Thursday.

In its official statement, CBSE said it continues to facilitate access to scanned copies of evaluated answer books through the designated digital system to ensure transparency and support students during the post-result process.

The board has initiated the re-evaluation and verification process after several students and parents raised concerns regarding the functioning of the newly introduced On-Screen Marking system used for evaluating Class 12 board examination answer sheets this year.

In recent days, CBSE has faced criticism over technical glitches, payment failures, and repeated access-related problems on the revaluation portal. Many students reported difficulties in downloading scanned answer sheets, submitting verification requests, and completing re-evaluation applications within the scheduled deadlines.

The situation further intensified after several students alleged mismatches in the scanned answer sheets uploaded under their roll numbers. One student, Vedant, had claimed on social media that the handwriting visible in the uploaded Physics answer sheet did not match his own. Similar complaints were later raised by other students who alleged discrepancies in the uploaded answer scripts and sought re-evaluation of their marks.

CBSE subsequently acknowledged that mismatches had occurred in certain cases and assured affected students that the correct copies of answer scripts would be sent to their registered email addresses. The board also confirmed that necessary revisions in results would be carried out wherever applicable.

Alongside the answer-sheet controversy, CBSE also faced scrutiny after cybersecurity concerns were raised regarding the security of the OSM portal infrastructure. A 19-year-old ethical hacker, Nisarga Adhikary, had claimed that he identified vulnerabilities in parts of the CBSE OnMark portal system. CBSE later clarified that the website referred to in the claims was only an internal testing platform containing sample data and not the actual evaluation portal used for live examination work.

The board is expected to issue further detailed instructions regarding the verification and re-evaluation application process once the portal becomes active.