CBSE Result 2025 Update: Board Revises Post-Result Grievance Process! All Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 May 2025
17:47 PM

File Image

Summary
In a significant move to make its post-result grievance system more transparent, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the procedure students must follow to raise concerns regarding their Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results.
As per the latest notification issued on May 2, 2025, the Board has modified the sequence of steps, placing obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book as the first step before students can apply for either verification of marks or re-evaluation.

Previously, CBSE had a structured, three-step process — starting with verification of marks, then allowing students to request a photocopy of their answer sheet, followed by the option for re-evaluation. Under the old system, each step had to be completed sequentially before moving on to the next.

From the 2025 board results onwards, this order has been changed. Students dissatisfied with their results will now have to first access a photocopy of their evaluated answer book, enabling them to check how their responses were marked, note any unmarked answers, totaling errors, or evaluation remarks made by the examiner. Only after reviewing the photocopy can they decide whether to proceed with verification of marks and/or re-evaluation of specific answers.

According to CBSE, this change is aimed at empowering students to make informed decisions about their grievances by having a clearer understanding of their evaluation before initiating official challenges. The Board believes this revised process will enhance transparency in the marking system and give students a fairer opportunity to assess their performance.

Further details regarding the complete grievance process — including application timelines, fees, and step-by-step instructions — will be released once the class 10 and class 12 results for 2025 are officially announced. Students are advised to keep a close watch on the official CBSE website for updates.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 03 May 2025
17:47 PM
CBSE 2025 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exams 2025
