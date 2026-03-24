CBSE

CBSE KVS NVS Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 Out, Tier 1 Candidate Details Released: Links Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Mar 2026
11:44 AM

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Summary
CBSE has released the admit cards for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) Tier 2 recruitment examinations 2026.
Candidates who have successfully qualified in the first stage of the selection process can now download their hall tickets from the official recruitment portal.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) Tier 2 recruitment examinations 2026. Candidates who have successfully qualified in the first stage of the selection process can now download their hall tickets from the official recruitment portal.

To access the admit card, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the relevant link for KVS NVS Tier 2 Admit Card 2026. After being redirected, applicants must enter their registration number, date of birth, and security pin. Once submitted, the admit card will be displayed on the screen, which can then be downloaded and printed for future use.

Earlier, CBSE had issued the Tier 2 city intimation slip on March 9, allowing candidates to plan their travel arrangements in advance. The Tier 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 27 to March 31 across multiple centres in India.

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Candidates must note that carrying a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre is mandatory. In addition, a valid photo identification proof must also be presented for verification purposes. Failure to produce these documents will result in disqualification from appearing in the examination.

The board has also released post-wise data regarding candidates who registered for the Tier 1 examination and those who eventually appeared for it. Aspirants are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on their admit cards and follow the exam day guidelines to avoid any inconvenience.

The Tier-II examination will cover a wide range of posts, including Primary Teacher, Administrative Officer, Assistant Commissioner, Stenographer Grade I and II, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Vice Principal, Trained Graduate Teacher, Post Graduate Teacher, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Finance Officer, Primary Teacher (Special Educator), Assistant Section Officer, Primary Teacher (Music), Principal, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Lab Attendant, Junior Translator and Multi Tasking Staff.

Find the direct links here: admit card and tier-1 candidate details

Last updated on 24 Mar 2026
11:45 AM
CBSE Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Novodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) Admit Card
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