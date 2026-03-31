CBSE Exam 2026: Class 12 Special Date Sheet Out for Student Athletes, Check Full Schedule

Summary CBSE has issued a special examination date sheet for Class 12 students who were unable to appear in the main board examinations due to participation in national or international sports events. The revised schedule has been made available on the official CBSE website.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a special examination date sheet for Class 12 students who were unable to appear in the main board examinations due to participation in national or international sports events during the 2025–26 academic session. The revised schedule has been made available on the official CBSE website (cbse.gov.in).

According to the notification, the special examinations for these students will be conducted over two days, from April 11 to April 13, 2026. This initiative ensures that student-athletes are not academically disadvantaged due to their participation in competitive sports at national and international levels.

As per the schedule, examinations on April 11 will include major subjects such as Biology, Entrepreneurship, Economics, and English Core. On April 13, the examination for Physical Education will be conducted. Students eligible under this category can access the detailed date sheet and fresh admit cards through the official portal.

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“It is mandatory to appear in these examinations. If students remain absent, their result will be declared as per examination bye-laws”, CBSE additionally informed.

The board has also outlined important exam-day guidelines that candidates must strictly follow. Students are required to reach their designated examination centres well before the reporting time. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted after 10 AM under any circumstances.

Additionally, candidates must carry their admit card along with their school identity card to the examination centre for verification purposes. During the initial 15 minutes of reading time provided before the exam begins, students are instructed to carefully read the question paper and are not allowed to start writing answers.