CBSE Result 2026: Board Issues New Assessment Plan for Class 12 Students in West Asia

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a comprehensive alternate assessment framework for Class 12 students in select West Asian countries. The affected countries include Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a comprehensive alternate assessment framework for Class 12 students in select West Asian countries after the cancellation of board examinations due to the ongoing regional conflict. The affected countries include Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

With examinations disrupted, the board has devised a structured evaluation policy to ensure that results remain fair, transparent, and academically reliable. CBSE emphasised that while no alternative method can fully replicate the accuracy of formal examinations, the adopted approach aims to maintain objectivity and uphold academic integrity under challenging circumstances.

For subjects where examinations were successfully conducted, students’ actual performance in those papers will be considered while preparing the results. However, for subjects where exams could not be held, CBSE has categorised students based on the number of papers they appeared for, ranging from those who completed all subjects to those who could not appear in any.

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Students who appeared in all registered subjects will have their results calculated entirely on their exam performance. Candidates from previous years appearing under the compartment category will also be assessed based on their performance if they appeared for the exam. If not, they will be allowed to take supplementary examinations scheduled for July 2026.

For students who missed one or more examinations, the board will rely on school-based assessments. These include quarterly, half-yearly, and pre-board examinations conducted throughout the academic year. In subjects carrying 80 or 70 marks for theory, the best score among these assessments will be considered. For subjects with lower theory weightage—60, 50, or 30 marks—the final pre-board examination scores will be used. In cases where students were absent in the final pre-board, earlier pre-board scores will be taken into account.

CBSE has clarified that internal assessment and practical marks, already submitted by schools, will remain unchanged as they are based on year-long evaluation. Additionally, students who shifted their examination centres to other countries, including India, will be assessed based on their actual exam performance.

To facilitate the process, CBSE will provide schools with a digital platform to upload student marks. The submission window will be open from April 6 to April 13, 2026. Schools have been instructed to ensure accuracy, as once submitted, marks will not be modified. Institutions are also required to securely preserve all assessment records, including answer scripts, for potential verification by the board.

CBSE has stated that it may review submitted records to ensure fairness and accuracy. Furthermore, the board may offer students an opportunity to reappear for examinations in subjects that were cancelled, provided conditions allow for the safe conduct of exams. In such cases, the marks obtained in the fresh examinations will be treated as final.

The board reiterated that the decision of the competent authority regarding the assessment and results will be final and binding, with the aim of ensuring equitable outcomes for all affected students.

Read the detailed notice here.