OJEE 2026 Provisional Answer Key Along With Response Sheet For UG, PG Out; Challenge Window Open

Summary Students who are dissatisfied with the provisional answer key have been given the opportunity to raise objections by paying a challenge fee of Rs 100 per question According to the official schedule, candidates can submit objections till May 18, 2026, up to 11:59 pm

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) has released the provisional answer key for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the undergraduate, postgraduate and lateral entry entrance examinations can now download the answer key, question paper and response sheet from the official website, OJEE Official Website.

Students who are dissatisfied with the provisional answer key have been given the opportunity to raise objections by paying a challenge fee of Rs 100 per question. According to the official schedule, candidates can submit objections till May 18, 2026, up to 11:59 pm.

In an official statement, the board said, “The OJEE challenge fee will be refunded only if the OJEE Committee accepts the candidate’s objection after checking it carefully.”

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The board further stated that all objections submitted by candidates would be reviewed by subject experts. “The OJEE answer key challenges will be checked by subject experts. If any corrections are needed, the OJEE answer key will be updated. The OJEE results will be prepared based on the final answer key. Candidates will not be informed about individual challenges. The final answer key will be final,” the statement added.

OJEE Provisional Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to access the provisional answer key:

Visit the official OJEE website, ojee.nic.in

Click on the “Download Response Sheet, Question Paper With Provisional Key for OJEE – 2026” link

Enter the application number and password

The OJEE answer key PDF will appear on the screen

Download and save the provisional answer key for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully verify their responses and submit objections within the stipulated deadline, if required.