CBSE 2026

CBSE Class X 2nd Board Exam 2026 Dates Announced! Check Full Schedule and Key Eligibility

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Apr 2026
11:29 AM

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Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the datesheet for the Class 10 second board examination 2026.
Students can now check the detailed timetable on the board’s official website, cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the datesheet for the Class 10 second board examination 2026. Students can now check the detailed timetable on the board’s official website, cbse.gov.in. The second phase of the board examination is scheduled to begin on May 15, 2026, with the Mathematics paper and will conclude on May 21, 2026, with the Social Science examination. All exams will be conducted in a single shift from 10.30 AM to 1:30 PM or 12.30 PM, depending on the subjects.

This initiative is part of CBSE’s newly introduced two-board examination system, aimed at providing students with an additional opportunity to improve their performance. Under this system, candidates are allowed to reappear in up to three subjects to enhance their scores, offering greater flexibility and reducing academic pressure.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Update on Merit List, Toppers Announced; Check School and Region Wise Performance
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Update on Merit List, Toppers Announced; Check School and Region Wise Performance

The board has also outlined detailed eligibility criteria for students intending to appear for the second examination. Candidates must have appeared in at least three subjects in the first board examination. Those who have already passed Class 10 and wish to improve their marks are eligible, along with students placed in the compartment category or those who passed by replacing a sixth subject. Additionally, candidates under specific categories such as first or third chance compartment, compartment combined with improvement, and improvement after subject replacement are also eligible. Sports students who were granted permission by the board and candidates under certain Unfair Means (UFM) Category 1 cases may also apply, provided they meet the required conditions.

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Furthermore, students who were placed in the compartment category in the 2025 examinations are eligible to appear. Improvement is permitted in up to three main subjects, including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages.

However, the board has clarified that students who did not appear in the first examination for any reason or those who failed in three or more subjects will not be eligible for the second board examination. Similarly, students placed in the Essential Repeat (ER) category are not permitted to take this exam and will have to appear in the next year’s main board examinations instead.

Earlier, CBSE had declared the Class 10 first board examination results on April 15, 2026, recording an overall pass percentage of 93.70%. With the introduction of the second examination system, the board aims to provide students with a fair chance to improve their academic outcomes without waiting an entire year.

Students are advised to carefully review the datesheet and eligibility criteria before applying and to plan their preparation strategy accordingly for the upcoming examination window.

Find the full schedule here.

Last updated on 23 Apr 2026
11:30 AM
CBSE 2026 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam dates Board Exam 2026
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