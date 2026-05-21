CBSE Calls Class 12 OSM Evaluation Allegations ‘Factually Incorrect’; Refutes Media Reports

Summary CBSE has dismissed allegations circulating in sections of the media regarding irregularities in the scanning of answer books under its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The clarification was issued on Wednesday after reports suggested that the scanning process had allegedly been carried out improperly because of inadequate preparation and a shortage of time.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has dismissed allegations circulating in sections of the media regarding irregularities in the scanning of answer books under its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The clarification was issued on Wednesday after reports suggested that the scanning process had allegedly been carried out improperly because of inadequate preparation and a shortage of time.

Reacting to the claims, the Board termed the reports “factually incorrect” and “misleading.” In an official statement shared through its X handle, CBSE stated that the entire evaluation mechanism under the OSM system was conducted following established procedures and under continuous monitoring by the Board.

The Board emphasised that it remains committed to maintaining fairness, transparency, and integrity in the examination and evaluation process. According to CBSE, every stage of the OSM system, including scanning of answer books, quality checks, digital marking, and final evaluation, was carried out with due diligence and strict supervision. The Board asserted that all procedures were implemented carefully to ensure accuracy and consistency during the assessment process.

ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE also urged students, parents, and other stakeholders to depend only on official communication channels for authentic information related to examinations and evaluation procedures. The Board advised the public not to rely on unverified reports or speculative claims circulating on social media and certain media platforms.

The clarification comes at a time when CBSE has been facing criticism from several students who expressed dissatisfaction with their marks after the declaration of board examination results. Many students have alleged discrepancies in the implementation of the OSM evaluation process and questioned whether the digital marking system had affected their scores.

Over the last few days, the Board has repeatedly attempted to address these concerns through official notices, social media posts, and public statements. CBSE has maintained that the evaluation process was conducted according to standard guidelines and that all necessary safeguards were in place.

Explaining the background of the On-Screen Marking system, CBSE noted that the concept was originally introduced in 2014. However, the Board had suspended its implementation at that time because suitable technological infrastructure was not available. It pointed out that earlier, there was no reliable method to scan answer books without physically cutting them, which increased the risk of pages getting misplaced during the process. The Board stated that the system was kept on hold until improved technology became available to support secure and efficient digital evaluation.

With the recent scrutiny surrounding the evaluation process, CBSE has continued to defend the OSM system, stating that the technology-driven mechanism is designed to enhance transparency and standardisation in the marking process while reducing manual errors.