TS POLYCET 2026 Counselling Schedule Released; Check Allotment Details and Phase-Wise Dates

Summary The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana, has officially released the counselling schedule for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2026. Candidates who qualified in the entrance examination can now check the detailed counselling timetable on the official website, tgpolycet.nic.in.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana, has officially released the counselling schedule for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2026. Candidates who qualified in the entrance examination can now check the detailed counselling timetable on the official website, tgpolycet.nic.in.

The counselling process will be conducted in multiple stages, beginning with online registration, payment of the processing fee, and slot booking for certificate verification. According to the official notification, candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories need to pay ₹300 as the counselling processing fee. Meanwhile, the rest of the applicants are required to pay a processing fee of ₹600.

As per the first phase schedule, online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee, and slot booking for selecting the Help Line Centre will commence on May 27, 2026, and continue until May 31, 2026. Certificate verification for candidates who have successfully booked their slots will take place from May 29 to June 1, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following document verification, candidates will be allowed to exercise their web options for course and college selection from May 29 to June 3, 2026. The option freezing process has been scheduled for June 3. The provisional seat allotment result is expected to be released on or before June 6, 2026.

Candidates who secure allotments will have to complete fee payment and self-reporting through the official website between June 6 and June 9, 2026. Physical reporting at the allotted colleges will be conducted from June 8 to June 9. The academic session for TS POLYCET 2026 is scheduled to commence on June 9, while orientation programmes will be held from June 8 to June 10, 2026.

The Board has also announced that the spot admission guidelines will be issued on July 1, 2026. The last date for completion of spot admissions in private colleges has been fixed as July 8, 2026.

Candidates appearing for the document verification process have been instructed to carry all necessary original certificates and supporting documents. These include the TS POLYCET 2026 hall ticket, rank card, study certificates from Classes IV to X, SSC or equivalent examination mark sheet, birth certificate, and community certificate. Students who appeared for qualifying examinations privately must also produce the relevant supporting documents.

Additionally, non-local candidates will be required to submit valid local or non-local status certificates. Applicants must also carry a conduct certificate from the institution last attended, a fitness certificate, minority certificate if applicable, and an income certificate issued by the Mandal Revenue Officer in 2026. Authorities have advised students to keep any other relevant certificates ready to avoid delays during the verification process.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official TS POLYCET website for the latest counselling updates, seat allotment details, and admission-related announcements.

Find the full schedule here.