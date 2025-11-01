CBSE

CBSE Releases School Performance Report Cards for Data-Driven Improvement: Where to Download?

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Nov 2025
10:06 AM

File Image

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Academic Performance Report Cards for all CBSE-affiliated schools for the 2024-25 academic session, providing a detailed analysis of school-level performance in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

According to the board, the initiative is part of CBSE’s ongoing commitment to promote data-driven reflection and evidence-based academic planning among schools. The report cards, accessible online through school login credentials, will not be made public.

Each school’s report card offers comparative performance insights, enabling schools to assess their standing against state-level and overall CBSE averages across various subjects. It also highlights gender-based performance trends, helping schools identify disparities and design strategies to ensure gender equity in learning outcomes.

Beyond academics, the report features holistic performance indicators, including data on student participation and achievements in sports and games, benchmarked against cluster and zonal levels.

CBSE has encouraged school heads to review their report cards carefully, identify focus areas, and integrate the findings into their annual pedagogical plans. The move aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement in the education system.

All affiliated schools can download their School Academic Performance Report Card by logging in to the CBSE school portal using their registered credentials.

Last updated on 01 Nov 2025
10:07 AM
CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
