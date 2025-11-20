CBSE Webinar Today on Class X Dual Board Exams Conduct & Guidelines - Session Link Here

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct a public webinar today, November 20, at 10 AM, to address queries related to the two-board-examination system for Class 10. In June 2025, CBSE formally transitioned to a dual-session board exam system for Class 10, allowing students to take two full attempts a year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct a public webinar today, November 20, at 10 AM, to address queries related to the two-board-examination system for Class 10, which comes into effect from the 2025–26 academic session. The session will be streamed live on the Board’s official YouTube channel and is open to students, teachers, parents, and all concerned stakeholders. Announcing the event on its official X handle, CBSE reiterated that the webinar aims to disseminate procedural clarity, strengthen institutional preparedness, and ensure smooth, uniform, and fair implementation of the new examination structure mandated under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The Board emphasised that active participation from schools, teachers, and parents is essential to facilitate a seamless academic transition. The webinar will comprehensively explain the modalities, including assessment protocols, operational guidelines, student eligibility for dual attempts, and institutional responsibilities. By engaging stakeholders directly, CBSE seeks to eliminate ambiguity and reinforce a system that maximises academic flexibility, assessment reliability, and student well-being.

In June 2025, CBSE formally transitioned to a dual-session board exam system for Class 10, allowing students to take two full attempts a year—February–March and May. The results of these sessions will be declared in April and June, respectively. Unlike the older supplementary model, this reformed structure ensures equal academic weightage, full-syllabus evaluation, and an opportunity for students to improve performance in up to three subjects, including mathematics, science, social science, and languages.

For the 2026 cycle, CBSE has already published the detailed schedule. Class 10 exams will be conducted from February 17 to March 10, 2026, while Class 12 exams will run from February 17 to April 9, 2026. Examination timings will vary between 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM or 1:30 PM, depending on the subject. Coordinating closely with the National Testing Agency (NTA), CBSE has ensured that the JEE Main 2026 schedule does not clash with board exam dates. Additionally, students must provide their Class 11 registration numbers during JEE Main registration, reinforcing stronger academic documentation and continuity.

With the dual-exam model now operational, today’s webinar serves as a critical orientation platform for India’s schools and students as they adapt to a more flexible and future-ready assessment ecosystem.

