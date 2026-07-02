CBSE

Cyber Jagrookta Diwas: CBSE Issues New Cyber Safety Guidelines; Pushes Awareness Drive in Schools

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jul 2026
13:57 PM

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Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued fresh directions to its affiliated schools, urging them to intensify efforts to promote cyber safety and digital awareness among students, teachers and parents.
As part of a nationwide initiative led by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, schools have been encouraged to facilitate participation in a cyber hygiene certification course.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued fresh directions to its affiliated schools, urging them to intensify efforts to promote cyber safety and digital awareness among students, teachers and parents. As part of a nationwide initiative led by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, schools have been encouraged to facilitate participation in a cyber hygiene certification course and establish dedicated cyber clubs to foster a culture of responsible digital behaviour and online safety.

CBSE Class XII Supplementary Exam 2026: Application and LOC Submission Begins, Check Fees
CBSE Class XII Supplementary Exam 2026: Application and LOC Submission Begins, Check Fees

According to officials, the initiative is designed to address the growing risks associated with increased digital engagement among children and young people. With students spending more time on online platforms for education, communication and entertainment, concerns have risen over threats such as cyberbullying, online grooming, identity theft, digital harassment, financial scams and other forms of cybercrime. The campaign aims to equip students, educators and parents with the knowledge and skills required to navigate the digital world safely and responsibly.

As part of the programme, CBSE has encouraged schools to motivate students, teachers and parents to enrol in a cyber hygiene certification course of approximately two and a half hours.

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The board has also advised schools to establish cyber clubs that will serve as platforms for conducting regular awareness and engagement activities. Educational institutions have been encouraged to organise events such as quizzes, debates, speech competitions, poster-making contests, awareness sessions and pledge campaigns focused on cyber safety. These activities are expected to be conducted on the first Wednesday of every month, designated as “Cyber Jagrookta Diwas,” with the objective of sustaining awareness and encouraging active participation throughout the academic year.

In addition to monthly activities, schools have been asked to integrate cyber awareness initiatives into existing academic and co-curricular programmes. Institutions may include discussions on cyber safety during annual functions, special awareness campaigns and parent-teacher meetings to ensure that messages related to online security reach a wider audience.

To further strengthen the campaign, CBSE has recommended that schools circulate a cyber safety pledge among students and obtain signatures from parents. The pledge highlights the importance of responsible internet usage, safe social media practices and adherence to basic cyber hygiene principles.

Schools have also been instructed to make greater use of awareness resources developed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and related agencies. These include displaying cyber safety advisories on parent portals, sharing a cybercrime awareness comic book prepared by the ministry, and promoting educational content available through official channels. Students and parents have been encouraged to follow “Cyberdost” on social media platforms for regular updates and tips on cyber security. Schools may additionally use interactive learning tools such as cyber awareness-themed games, including a specially designed “Snake and Ladder” activity, to make learning about digital safety more engaging and accessible.

Last updated on 02 Jul 2026
13:59 PM
CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Cyber Security Awareness CBSE schools
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