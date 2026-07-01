CBSE 2026

CBSE Class XII Supplementary Exam 2026: Application and LOC Submission Begins, Check Fees

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jul 2026
10:59 AM

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Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the application process for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026.
The supplementary examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 28, 2026.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the application process for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. The supplementary examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 28, 2026, and will cover 90 subjects across various academic streams. The board has directed affiliated schools to complete the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) through the Pariksha Sangam portal available on the official CBSE website within the prescribed timeline.

According to the notification issued by the board, regular students who wish to appear for the supplementary examination must contact their respective schools and complete the necessary application formalities by July 8, 2026. Schools have been entrusted with the responsibility of submitting candidate details online through the designated portal. While private candidates can themselves submit the form online through the official website.

CBSE to Set Timelines for Providing Marks, Answer Sheets on Student Requests? All Updates
CBSE to Set Timelines for Providing Marks, Answer Sheets on Student Requests? All Updates

The board has also outlined the fee structure applicable to candidates appearing for the supplementary examination. Students enrolled in schools located in India will be required to pay an examination fee of ₹320 per subject. For candidates studying in Nepal, the fee has been fixed at ₹1,100 per subject, while students from schools situated outside India will have to pay ₹2,200 per subject. However, visually impaired Class 12 students have been exempted from paying the supplementary examination fee, providing additional support and accessibility to eligible candidates.

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CBSE has clarified the eligibility criteria for students seeking to appear in the supplementary examination. Candidates who appeared as regular students in the Class 12 Board Examination 2026 and were placed in the compartment category may apply only for the subject in which they received the compartment status. Students who appeared in six subjects and were declared compartment candidates in two subjects will be permitted to choose any one of those two subjects for the supplementary examination. Additionally, candidates who appeared in six subjects, were declared pass after the application of the subject replacement rule, but subsequently failed in one subject, may appear for that subject under the Improvement of Performance category, provided the concerned subject is offered by the board in the supplementary examination.

In a significant directive, CBSE has instructed all affiliated schools to submit the details of students listed under the compartment category even if the institution is unable to establish contact with them.

Students and schools have been advised to carefully follow the board’s guidelines, complete all formalities within the stipulated deadlines, and remain updated through official CBSE communications regarding examination-related procedures and instructions.

Find the application link for private candidates here.

Last updated on 01 Jul 2026
11:00 AM
CBSE 2026 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) supplementary exams applications Class 12
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