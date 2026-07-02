JEECUP 2026

JEECUP Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out for UPJEE Admissions

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jul 2026
12:39 PM

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Summary
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has announced the UPJEE 2026 seat allotment result.
Candidates who participated in the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2026 counselling process can now access their allotment status through the official counselling portal.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has announced the UPJEE 2026 seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2026 counselling process can now access their allotment status through the official counselling portal and check the institute and course assigned to them.

Applicants can view their allotment details by logging in to the official website (jeecup.admissions.nic.in) using their application number, password and security pin. After accessing the portal, candidates can check the college and programme allotted to them based on their rank, preferences submitted during counselling and seat availability. Candidates are advised to download and save a copy of the allotment details for future admission-related procedures.

As part of the counselling process, JEECUP has provided candidates with the option to either accept their allotted seat or remain in contention for a potentially better allotment in subsequent rounds. Candidates who are satisfied with the seat allotted to them may select the “freeze” option, indicating their willingness to accept the allotted institute and course. On the other hand, candidates seeking an upgraded seat in later counselling rounds may opt for the “float” option. The facility to exercise either of these choices will remain available from July 2 to July 5, 2026.

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The council has clarified that candidates choosing the freeze option will effectively confirm their admission to the allotted institution, subject to the completion of all remaining admission requirements. In contrast, candidates selecting the float option will retain their current allotment while remaining eligible for consideration in future counselling rounds if higher-preference seats become available.

Following seat allotment, candidates must complete document verification and pay the prescribed counselling fee within the stipulated timeline.

Find the direct link here.

Last updated on 02 Jul 2026
12:40 PM
JEECUP 2026 UP Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh seat allotment
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