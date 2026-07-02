IGNOU

IGNOU July 2026 Re-Registration Deadline Extended for ODL, Online Courses - Check Revised Date

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jul 2026
13:17 PM

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Summary
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for online re-registration for the July 2026 academic session.
The extension applies to all programmes offered under both the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and the Online mode.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for online re-registration for the July 2026 academic session. According to the latest notification issued by the university, eligible learners can now submit their re-registration applications until July 15, 2026, through the official IGNOU website.

The extension applies to all programmes offered under both the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and the Online mode. As per the university guidelines, re-registration is compulsory for existing students who wish to advance to the next semester or academic year of their respective programmes. Students already enrolled in IGNOU courses are required to complete the process within the stipulated timeline to maintain continuity in their studies.

To complete the re-registration process, students need to visit the official IGNOU website (ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in) and access the dedicated re-registration section available on the homepage. After logging in with their enrolment number and password, candidates must verify their personal and academic information, select the courses for the forthcoming semester or academic year, and proceed to pay the prescribed re-registration fee through the available online payment methods. Upon successful submission, candidates should download and save the confirmation page for future reference and record-keeping.

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The university has clarified that the revised deadline is applicable only to re-registration for the July 2026 session and covers all eligible programmes conducted through ODL and Online learning modes.

Last updated on 02 Jul 2026
13:18 PM
IGNOU Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou) Open and Distance Learning Online Programme Registration
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