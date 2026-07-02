Bihar government

Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2026 Released at bsebdeled.com; Objection Window Open

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jul 2026
12:39 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now download the answer key from the official website and compare it with their recorded responses
The Bihar DElEd JEE 2026 was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 8 to June 22, 2026

The Bihar School Examination Board> (BSEB) has released the provisional answer key for the Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2026 on Thursday. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now download the answer key from the official website and compare it with their recorded responses.

The Bihar DElEd JEE 2026 was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 8 to June 22, 2026. Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can raise objections online until July 5, 2026. The board has fixed an objection fee of Rs 50 per question.

Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can follow these steps to access the provisional answer key:

  1. Visit the official website: BSEB DElEd Portal
  2. Click on the 'Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2026' link on the homepage.
  3. Log in using your User ID/Roll Number and Password.
  4. Compare the provisional answers with your responses.
  5. Download and save the answer key for future reference.
  6. Submit objections, if any, before the deadline.

The board will examine all objections before publishing the final answer key. The Bihar DElEd Result 2026 will be declared after the final answer key is released. Candidates who qualify the entrance examination will be invited to participate in the counselling process for admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programme.

Last updated on 02 Jul 2026
12:41 PM
Bihar government Answer Key Bihar DElEd 2026
Similar stories
JEECUP 2026

JEECUP Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out for UPJEE Admissions

UGC NET 2026

UGC NET 2026: Examinees Raise Concerns Over QP Quality; Flag Spelling Errors, Repeate. . .

Mumbai University

Mumbai University Cancels July 2 Exams in Palghar, Panvel Due to Heavy Rain; Revised . . .

TET

AP TET June 2026: One-Time Delete Option Introduced to Correct Application Errors; No. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JEECUP 2026

JEECUP Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out for UPJEE Admissions

Mumbai University

Mumbai University Cancels July 2 Exams in Palghar, Panvel Due to Heavy Rain; Revised . . .

UGC NET 2026

UGC NET 2026: Examinees Raise Concerns Over QP Quality; Flag Spelling Errors, Repeate. . .

TET

AP TET June 2026: One-Time Delete Option Introduced to Correct Application Errors; No. . .

SSC 2026

SSC CGL 2026 Application Correction Begins - Link, Fees and Important Edit Instructio. . .

NEET UG

NEET UG Overhaul Proposed by Panel; Multi-Shift Exam, CBT Mode Under Consideration

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality