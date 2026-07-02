Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2026 Released at bsebdeled.com; Objection Window Open

Summary Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now download the answer key from the official website and compare it with their recorded responses The Bihar DElEd JEE 2026 was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 8 to June 22, 2026

The Bihar School Examination Board> (BSEB) has released the provisional answer key for the Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2026 on Thursday. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now download the answer key from the official website and compare it with their recorded responses.

The Bihar DElEd JEE 2026 was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 8 to June 22, 2026. Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can raise objections online until July 5, 2026. The board has fixed an objection fee of Rs 50 per question.

Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

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Candidates can follow these steps to access the provisional answer key:

Visit the official website: BSEB DElEd Portal Click on the 'Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2026' link on the homepage. Log in using your User ID/Roll Number and Password. Compare the provisional answers with your responses. Download and save the answer key for future reference. Submit objections, if any, before the deadline.

The board will examine all objections before publishing the final answer key. The Bihar DElEd Result 2026 will be declared after the final answer key is released. Candidates who qualify the entrance examination will be invited to participate in the counselling process for admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programme.