NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Result by July 20, Says NTA; OMR Sheet, Counselling Details Here

Summary While no exact result date has been announced, a senior NTA official said the evaluation process is being carried out on a The official also assured candidates that the delay caused by the re-examination would not affect the commencement of the MBBS academic session

The National Testing Agency has confirmed that the results of the re-NEET UG 2026 examination will be declared by July 20, even as the agency continues to scrutinise thousands of objections raised against the provisional answer key.

While no exact result date has been announced, a senior NTA official said the evaluation process is being carried out on a "war footing" to ensure the results are released as early as possible.

"We would not like to give out any date as of now, but the result will be out by July 20. Normally, the results are announced within 45 days of the examination, but this time, as we have conducted the exam in 37 days, we will announce the results much earlier," the official told ANI.

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The official also assured candidates that the delay caused by the re-examination would not affect the commencement of the MBBS academic session.

The re-NEET UG examination was conducted on June 21, after the original exam held on May 3, which was attended by over 20 lakh candidates, was cancelled following alleged paper leak allegations.

Earlier, the NTA released the provisional answer key on June 25 and allowed candidates to raise objections until June 28. According to the agency, nearly 10,000 challenges were submitted by aspirants.

Officials said every objection is being reviewed individually before the final answer key and results are prepared.

"We need to scan all the challenges one by one, examine the supporting evidence, and respond to each one of them," the official said.

Following the declaration of results, the Medical Counselling Committee will announce the counselling schedule for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats, as well as admissions to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, central universities and deemed universities. Counselling schedules for the remaining 85 per cent state quota seats will be announced separately by the respective state authorities.

The NEET UG counselling process will require candidates to register online, pay the prescribed counselling fee, and fill in their preferred colleges and courses. Seat allotment will be based on NEET rank, category, reservation policy, candidate preferences and seat availability. Candidates allotted seats must report to their respective institutions for document verification and admission.

The admission process is expected to be conducted in multiple phases, including Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up Round and Stray Vacancy Round, before the start of the new academic session.

Meanwhile, some states, including Tamil Nadu, have already initiated preparatory admission procedures while awaiting the declaration of the NEET UG 2026 results.