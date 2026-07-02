SSC CGL 2026 Application Correction Begins - Link, Fees and Important Edit Instructions

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the application correction window for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026. Candidates who have already completed the registration process for SSC CGL 2026 can now access the correction facility through the commission’s official website.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the application correction window for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026, providing registered candidates with an opportunity to review and modify the details submitted in their application forms. Candidates who have already completed the registration process for SSC CGL 2026 can now access the correction facility through the commission’s official website and make necessary changess before the deadline.

According to the schedule announced by the commission, the application correction window will remain available until July 3, 2026. During this period, applicants can log in to their accounts and update information entered in their online forms. The correction facility has been introduced to help candidates rectify errors or inaccuracies that may have occurred during the application process and ensure that all submitted details are accurate before the examination process moves to the next stage.

Candidates wishing to modify their application forms will be required to pay a prescribed correction fee through online payment modes. SSC has specified that a fee of ₹200 will be charged for the first correction made in the application form. If a candidate wishes to make a second correction, an additional fee of ₹500 will be applicable. The commission has advised applicants to carefully review all details before submitting corrections, as unnecessary modifications may result in additional charges.

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To make changes in the SSC CGL 2026 application form, candidates need to visit the official SSC portal (ssc.gov.in) and log in using their registration ID and password. After accessing their account, applicants can select the application correction option, update the required details, pay the applicable correction fee, and submit the revised form. Candidates are advised to save and retain a copy of the corrected application for future reference.

The SSC CGL 2026 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 12,256 vacancies across Group B and Group C posts in various Central Government Ministries, Departments, constitutional bodies, statutory organisations, and other government offices. The selection process will be carried out in multiple stages. The Tier-I examination is scheduled to be conducted between August and September 2026, while candidates qualifying in the first stage will proceed to the Tier-II examination, which is tentatively planned for December 2026.

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