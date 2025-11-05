CBSE schools

CBSE Issues Fresh Reminder to Schools Regarding Transfer Certificates - All Details

PTI
PTI
Posted on 05 Nov 2025
15:23 PM

File Image

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all schools to ensure that no requests for countersignature of transfer certificates (TCs) are sent to headquarters or regional offices.
The Board had earlier discontinued the practice of countersignature of the TCs from one CBSE-affiliated school to another.

"However, the CBSE Headquarters and regional offices still receive requests for countersignature of transfer certificates. Non-compliance of CBSE guidelines by schools causes huge inconvenience to stakeholders and is also a hindrance to facilitating all in this age of digitisation," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

"Hence, all schools are once again reminded that there is no need for countersignature of any transfer certificate," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 05 Nov 2025
15:25 PM
CBSE schools Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) transfer certificates
