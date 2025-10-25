CTET Feb 2026 Exam Date Out - Check Registration, Test Paper Updates Announced by CBSE

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the exam date for the February session of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The CTET 2025 examination will feature two papers, designed for different levels of school teaching positions.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the exam date for the February session of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2025. According to the notification, the 21st edition of the CTET will be conducted on February 8, 2026, across multiple centres in India.

The CTET 2025 examination will feature two papers, designed for different levels of school teaching positions. Paper 1 is meant for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those intending to teach Classes 6 to 8. CBSE has stated that the exam will be held in 20 languages across 132 cities nationwide, ensuring accessibility for candidates from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

The detailed information bulletin, including crucial details such as the exam syllabus, eligibility criteria, fee structure, language options, and city list, will soon be available on the official CTET website - ctet.nic.in. CBSE has advised all aspirants to download and carefully review the bulletin before proceeding with the application process to avoid any discrepancies.

Following previous CTET exam patterns, the test will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Each paper will include 150 questions, carrying one mark each, with no negative marking. The question paper will be available in both English and Hindi, allowing candidates to choose their preferred language.

The CTET qualification is applicable to schools under the central government, including Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), and Central Tibetan Schools, as well as schools administered by Union Territories such as Delhi, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu. Additionally, unaided private schools may also consider CTET scores for teacher recruitment. State governments may choose to adopt the CTET framework if they decide not to conduct their own State TET.

In a recent development, the Supreme Court made the CTET qualification mandatory for in-service teachers, leading to discussions among teacher associations. Following the verdict, government school teachers in Delhi have urged the state government to file a review petition, as the ruling mandates all teachers across states to clear the TET for promotions.

For further updates and official notifications, candidates are advised to regularly visit the CTET official website.