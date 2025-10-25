KSET 2025

KSET Admit Card 2025 RELEASED - Direct Hall Ticket Download Link and Exam Details

Posted on 25 Oct 2025
09:24 AM

Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET 2025) admit card on its official website. Registered candidates appearing for the exam can now visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and download their hall tickets.

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test is a significant examination designed to assess the eligibility of candidates for the role of Assistant Professors in colleges and universities across the state.

Admit Card Download Steps

  • Visit the KEA official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
  • Select the KSET 2025 option from the dropdown menu.
  • Click on the hall ticket download link.
  • Enter the required details (exam name, application name and number).
  • The admit card will be displayed.
  • Check and download the same for exam day.

The admit card includes important details such as the exam date and time, venue address, and exam-day guidelines. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details and carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without it. Along with the hall ticket, they must also carry a valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card, voter ID, driving licence, or passport) to the exam centre for verification purposes.

The KSET 2025 examination will be conducted on November 2, 2025, across various exam centres in the state.

Find the direct hall ticket download link.

