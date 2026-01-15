BTEUP Result 2025 Declared for Odd Semester, Back Paper: Download Link & Re-evaluation Details

Summary The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has announced the results for the odd semester and special back paper examinations conducted in November–December 2025. Candidates who appeared for these examinations can now check and download their results by visiting the official website, bteup.ac.in.

The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has announced the results for the odd semester and special back paper examinations conducted in November–December 2025. Candidates who appeared for these examinations can now check and download their results by visiting the official website, bteup.ac.in. To access the BTEUP odd semester and back paper results, students are required to log in using their enrolment number. After downloading the scorecard, students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned, including personal information and marks obtained. In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the examination authority to ensure timely rectification.

How to Check BTEUP Result 2025 Online?

Students can follow these simple steps to download their UPBTE results:

First, visit the official website of the Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh at bteup.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the “Result” section and select the relevant course. Enter the required details such as enrolment number and date of birth, then click on the “Search” option. The result will appear on the screen, which can be downloaded in PDF format for future reference.

BTEUP has also provided an opportunity for students who are not satisfied with their results to apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny. Under the re-evaluation process, answer sheets are reassessed by an examiner and marks may be revised if required. Scrutiny, on the other hand, involves checking the answer sheet for un-evaluated responses or errors in total marks calculation.

As per the schedule announced by the board, students can apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny from March 28 to April 2, 2026. The fee for re-evaluation is ₹500 per paper, while scrutiny costs ₹60 per paper. The applicable fees must be paid online through the designated portal.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official BTEUP website for the latest updates related to results, re-evaluation timelines, and other academic notifications.

Find the direct download link here.