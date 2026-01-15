semester exam results

BTEUP Result 2025 Declared for Odd Semester, Back Paper: Download Link & Re-evaluation Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Jan 2026
11:12 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has announced the results for the odd semester and special back paper examinations conducted in November–December 2025.
Candidates who appeared for these examinations can now check and download their results by visiting the official website, bteup.ac.in.

The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has announced the results for the odd semester and special back paper examinations conducted in November–December 2025. Candidates who appeared for these examinations can now check and download their results by visiting the official website, bteup.ac.in. To access the BTEUP odd semester and back paper results, students are required to log in using their enrolment number. After downloading the scorecard, students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned, including personal information and marks obtained. In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the examination authority to ensure timely rectification.

Girls Outshine Boys in JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025! Merit List and Qualifying Details
Girls Outshine Boys in JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025! Merit List and Qualifying Details

How to Check BTEUP Result 2025 Online?

Students can follow these simple steps to download their UPBTE results:

ADVERTISEMENT

First, visit the official website of the Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh at bteup.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the “Result” section and select the relevant course. Enter the required details such as enrolment number and date of birth, then click on the “Search” option. The result will appear on the screen, which can be downloaded in PDF format for future reference.

BTEUP has also provided an opportunity for students who are not satisfied with their results to apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny. Under the re-evaluation process, answer sheets are reassessed by an examiner and marks may be revised if required. Scrutiny, on the other hand, involves checking the answer sheet for un-evaluated responses or errors in total marks calculation.

As per the schedule announced by the board, students can apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny from March 28 to April 2, 2026. The fee for re-evaluation is ₹500 per paper, while scrutiny costs ₹60 per paper. The applicable fees must be paid online through the designated portal.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official BTEUP website for the latest updates related to results, re-evaluation timelines, and other academic notifications.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 15 Jan 2026
11:14 AM
semester exam results Uttar Pradesh Result Technical Education
Similar stories
Symbiosis International University

Symbiosis International University to Declare SLAT 2026 Results Today; Know Details H. . .

AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Result/OMR Sheet Rechecking Portal Opens - How to Submit Applications Online?

MCC

MCC Releases NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Registration For MD, MS Begin. . .

Answer Key

UGC NET 2025 Cut-offs Vary Widely Across Subjects; English Sees Sharp Rise, Economics. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Symbiosis International University

Symbiosis International University to Declare SLAT 2026 Results Today; Know Details H. . .

AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Result/OMR Sheet Rechecking Portal Opens - How to Submit Applications Online?

MCC

MCC Releases NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Registration For MD, MS Begin. . .

Answer Key

UGC NET 2025 Cut-offs Vary Widely Across Subjects; English Sees Sharp Rise, Economics. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 3: NRI Conversion Begins Following Cutoff Revision; Check Full Sch. . .

Representational image

Ready for challenge

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality