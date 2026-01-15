Girls Outshine Boys in JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025! Merit List and Qualifying Details

Summary Girls have once again outperformed boys in the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. The annual board examinations for both classes were conducted during October–November last year.

Girls have once again outperformed boys in the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, the board officials confirmed after the declaration of results on Wednesday. The annual board examinations for both classes were conducted during October–November last year, witnessing a strong overall performance by students across the Union Territory.

According to official data, nearly 85 per cent of students cleared the Class 10 examinations, while the overall pass percentage for Class 12 stood at 84 per cent. In Class 10, a total of 94,845 students appeared for the exams, including 47,736 boys and 47,109 girls. Out of them, 85.03 per cent students successfully passed, reflecting a consistent academic outcome.

A gender-wise analysis of the Class 10 results shows that girls achieved a higher success rate than boys. As many as 40,408 girls, accounting for 85.78 per cent, cleared the examination, while 40,242 boys, or 84.30 per cent, qualified. The merit distribution further revealed that 16,550 students secured Grade A1, followed by 14,398 candidates who achieved Grade A2, highlighting strong overall academic standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Class 12 examinations, 70,735 students appeared, of whom 84 per cent passed. Girls continued to lead in performance, with 86 per cent of female candidates clearing the exams, compared to a pass percentage of 82 per cent among boys, officials stated.

The board also reported a notable number of high achievers in Class 12. Around 33,549 students, representing nearly 47 per cent of the total candidates, secured distinction by scoring more than 75 per cent marks, underlining the strong academic outcomes in the senior secondary examinations.