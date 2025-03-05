BSF HCM, ASI Steno Admit card 2025 to be released soon on official website - Check details

Summary The first stage includes the Physical Standards Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). This will be followed by This will be followed by the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Third and final phase will include a skill test, document verification and a medical examination

The admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Steno recruitment will soon be released by the Border Security Force (BSF) on its official website. Once the admit cards are out, candidates can download them from bsf.gov.in

The selection process will be conducted in three stages. The first stage includes the Physical Standards Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). This will be followed by the Computer-Based Test (CBT). The third and final phase will include a skill test, document verification and a medical examination.

How to download BSF HCM, ASI Steno Admit card 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSF at bsf.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card download link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout

The admit card is an important document to be carried along on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed inside the examination centre without a proper admit card. Along with the admit card, candidates must also carry a valid identity proof to the examination centre.