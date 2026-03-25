bseb

BSEB Starts Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Scrutiny Registration Today; Marks May Change After Review

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Mar 2026
17:30 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for scrutiny through the official website
The board has clarified that scrutiny will be conducted based on specific provisions

The Bihar School Examination Board has started the scrutiny registration process for the Bihar Board Class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2026 from March 25. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for scrutiny through the official website.

According to the official notice, the scrutiny application window will remain active until April 2. Candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹120 per subject to apply for the re-evaluation process.

The board has clarified that scrutiny will be conducted based on specific provisions. These include correction of errors in transferring marks from answer sheets to the cover page, rectification of totaling mistakes, and re-evaluation of any under-marked questions or sections. However, the board has also stated that marks may increase, decrease, or remain unchanged after the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Steps to Apply for Scrutiny

To apply for the scrutiny round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB scrutiny at intermediate.biharboardscrutiny.com.

2. Register yourself and login to the account.

3. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

4. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 was announced on March 23. In the Science stream, Samastipur’s Aditya Prakash Aman secured the top position, while Nishu Kumari from Gaya topped the Arts stream. In Commerce, the top rank was secured by Aditi Kumari from Patna. The overall pass percentage for the examination stood at 85.19 percent.

Last updated on 25 Mar 2026
17:45 PM
bseb Bihar Board Results out
Similar stories
Indira Gandhi National Open University

IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Exam Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Link Here

IIT

QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: India Records Major Jump; IITs, JNU Lea. . .

TET

BSE Odisha Announces OTET 2026 Schedule; Paper 1 and 2 Details Released

Madhya Pradesh government

MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026 Out; Class 5 Records 95.14%, Class 8 at 93.83%

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Indira Gandhi National Open University

IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Exam Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Link Here

IIT

QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: India Records Major Jump; IITs, JNU Lea. . .

TET

BSE Odisha Announces OTET 2026 Schedule; Paper 1 and 2 Details Released

Madhya Pradesh government

MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026 Out; Class 5 Records 95.14%, Class 8 at 93.83%

Chhattisgarh government

Chhattisgarh Board Cancels Class 12 Hindi Exam 2026, Re-Test Date Announced

TSCHE

TG ICET 2026: Candidates Get More Time as Deadline Extended Again; Know Dates Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality