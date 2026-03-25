BSEB Starts Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Scrutiny Registration Today; Marks May Change After Review

Summary Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for scrutiny through the official website The board has clarified that scrutiny will be conducted based on specific provisions

The Bihar School Examination Board has started the scrutiny registration process for the Bihar Board Class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2026 from March 25. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for scrutiny through the official website.

According to the official notice, the scrutiny application window will remain active until April 2. Candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹120 per subject to apply for the re-evaluation process.

The board has clarified that scrutiny will be conducted based on specific provisions. These include correction of errors in transferring marks from answer sheets to the cover page, rectification of totaling mistakes, and re-evaluation of any under-marked questions or sections. However, the board has also stated that marks may increase, decrease, or remain unchanged after the process.

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Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Steps to Apply for Scrutiny

To apply for the scrutiny round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB scrutiny at intermediate.biharboardscrutiny.com.

2. Register yourself and login to the account.

3. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

4. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 was announced on March 23. In the Science stream, Samastipur’s Aditya Prakash Aman secured the top position, while Nishu Kumari from Gaya topped the Arts stream. In Commerce, the top rank was secured by Aditi Kumari from Patna. The overall pass percentage for the examination stood at 85.19 percent.