Bihar Board 12th Exam 2025 to Start Soon: BSEB Updates Dress Code Rules

Our Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jan 2025
13:18 PM

File Image

Summary
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has revised its dress code guidelines for the upcoming class 12 board exams in response to cold weather conditions.
In a recent notice issued to students, parents, and exam centre authorities, the board has allowed students to wear shoes and socks during the exams scheduled between February 1 and 5, 2025.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has revised its dress code guidelines for the upcoming class 12 board exams in response to cold weather conditions. In a recent notice issued to students, parents, and exam centre authorities, the board has allowed students to wear shoes and socks during the exams scheduled between February 1 and 5, 2025. This is a change from the earlier directive, which had prohibited footwear inside the examination hall.

The BSEB has stated that the decision regarding shoes and socks will be reviewed after February 5, 2025, and necessary actions will be taken accordingly.

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2025 Schedule and Guidelines

As per the official schedule, the Bihar Board class 12 exams will take place from February 1 to February 15, 2025. The exams will be conducted in two shifts:

  • First shift: 9.30AM to 12.45PM
  • Second shift: 2PM to 5.15PM

The board has issued specific guidelines for candidates regarding exam centre entry:

  • For the first shift, students can enter from 8.30AM, and the main gate will close at 9AM.
  • For the second shift, entry will begin at 1PM, with gates closing at 1.30PM.
  • Once the gates are closed, no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall.
  • Candidates are advised to reach the venue one hour before the exam to avoid last minute crowding.
TNPSC Releases Group 2 Mains 2025 Admit Card – How to Download

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Subject Wise Schedule

The Class 12 board exams will commence with different subjects for each stream:

  • Science Stream: Biology paper will be the first exam.
  • Arts Stream: The Philosophy paper will be held in the morning shift, while the Economics paper will take place in the afternoon shift.
  • Commerce Stream: The first paper will be Economics.

Students will be given a 15-minute cool-off time before they begin attempting the questions.

RPSC RAS Prelims 2024 Admit Card Out: Steps to Download Here

BSEB Admit Cards and Control Room Details

The BSEB has already issued admit cards for the Intermediate final examinations. School principals and heads have been instructed to download and distribute the admit cards through the official website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

To ensure smooth conduct of the exams, the board has set up a control room that will operate from January 31 to March 15, 2025. The control room will function in three shifts between 6AM and 6PM. The board has also provided contact numbers for assistance: 0612-2232257 and 0612-2232227.

Last updated on 30 Jan 2025
13:19 PM
bseb Bihar Board
