Bihar STET Answer Key 2025 Released: Check How to Submit Objections for Paper 1,2

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the provisional answer key and response sheets for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the Bihar STET 2025 answer key and submit challenges through the official portal, bsebstet.org. The answer key challenge window will remain open until November 27.

BSEB has allowed candidates to review the provisional answers and submit objections if they find any discrepancies. Each objection requires a fee of ₹50 per question.

Answer Key Objection Submission Steps

Visit the official websites.

Click on the objection link on the homepage.

A login page will appear.

Enter your unique credentials.

Review and select the question for objection submission.

Upload the required documents and pay fees.

Submit the objection and take a printout for future reference.

After reviewing all challenges, the Board will release the final answer key, based on which the Bihar STET 2025 result will be prepared.

The Bihar STET 2025 examination was conducted from October 14 to November 16 across the state.

Find the direct objection submission link here.