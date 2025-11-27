WBSSC

WBSSC SLST Final Answer Key 2025 Out for IX-X Recruitment; Interview List After Dec 4

Posted on 27 Nov 2025
Summary
The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has published the SLST final answer keys for 11 subjects of the Classes IX–X Assistant Teacher recruitment examination.
The written test, conducted on September 7 under the Second State Level Selection Test (SLST), saw 2,93,192 candidates appear for 23,212 tentative vacancies.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has published the SLST final answer keys for 11 subjects of the Classes IX–X Assistant Teacher recruitment examination. The written test, conducted on September 7 under the Second State Level Selection Test (SLST), saw 2,93,192 candidates appear for 23,212 tentative vacancies, with the results published on November 24.

Candidates had previously flagged numerous issues in the provisional answer keys, claiming that several questions had more than one correct option, and in some cases, all four options were correct—yet only one was accepted initially. Multiple subjects show questions with two or three correct answers, while others have been marked as “marks to all” or awarded full marks for any attempt.

Candidates have been evaluated based on these final answer keys.

With the written exam results declared, qualified candidates will now advance to the document verification stage. However, this phase will commence only after the ongoing verification for the Class XI–XII recruitment is completed. The preliminary interview list, which will combine written scores with academic and experience weightage, is scheduled to be published after December 4, 2025.

The final merit list will be compiled based on written test marks, interview performance, and academic scores.

The Commission is expected to release detailed schedules for verification and interviews soon on its official website.

