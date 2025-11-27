UP NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Download Letters by November 29

The Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) has released the Round 1 seat allotment result for UP NEET PG 2025 counselling on its official website, upneet.gov.in. Candidates who participated in the first round can now log in to check their allotment status and proceed with the next steps of the admission process.
According to the revised counselling schedule, candidates can download their seat allotment letters from November 27 to 29, 2025. After downloading the allotment letter, applicants must report to their allotted medical colleges between December 1 and 5 to complete the admission formalities.
How to Check UP NEET PG Seat Allotment 2025?
- Visit the official UP NEET PG counselling portal at upneet.gov.in.
- Click on the link for Round 1 Seat Allotment.
- Log in using your registration number and password.
- View the seat allotment result displayed on the screen.
- Download and print the allotment letter for further use.
Required Documents
Students reporting to their allotted institutes must carry the following documents for verification:
- Copy of the allotment letter
- NEET PG 2025 admit card
- NEET PG result/scorecard
- Registration slip and security fee payment slip
- High school marksheet and certificate (DOB proof)
- Intermediate marksheet and certificate
- All professional examination marksheets
- MBBS/BDS degree or provisional passing certificate
- Compulsory rotatory internship completion certificate
- Permanent registration certificate (State Medical Council/MCI/DCI)
- Employer’s NOC, if applicable
- Relevant reservation certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD), if applicable
Candidates are advised to complete the formalities within the specified deadlines to secure their allotted seats.