NEET counselling

Gujarat Extends NEET PG Choice-Filling Deadline as New Seats Added at C.U. Shah Medical College- Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Nov 2025
12:17 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can now submit their preferences until 11 am on November 28, the committee announced
The update comes shortly after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) revised the national counselling schedule

The Admission Committee for Professional Post Graduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPPGMEC) has extended the choice-filling deadline for Gujarat NEET PG round 1 counselling following an increase in seats at C.U. Shah Medical College and Hospital. Candidates can now submit their preferences until 11 am on November 28, the committee announced.

According to the previously released Gujarat NEET PG 2025 seat matrix, the state offered 2,364 postgraduate medical seats across MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes. With new seats added in MD Pathology and MD Paediatrics at C.U. Shah Medical College, the revised total has yet to be released. The committee confirmed that candidates will be able to view the updated seat availability and revised fee structure during the choice-filling process.

“Due to the increase in intake capacity for MD Pathology and MD Paediatrics at C.U. Shah Medical College & Hospital, the subject-wise tuition fees have been revised,” ACPPGMEC stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The provisional merit list for Gujarat NEET PG admissions includes 4,790 eligible candidates across categories. In addition to extending the choice-filling window, the committee has announced amendments to its admission policy. From the third round onwards, vacant reserved seats will be shifted to unreserved categories, including transfers from NRI to management quota and from SC, ST, SEBC, and EWS to the General (Open) category. Seats under In-service and PwD quotas will also be reallocated to their respective categories if left vacant.

The update comes shortly after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) revised the national counselling schedule. State counselling authorities now have until December 1 to complete round 1 admissions, with the final date for candidates to join their allotted colleges set for December 7.

The ACPPGMEC has urged candidates to review all changes carefully and complete their selections within the extended timeline.

Last updated on 27 Nov 2025
12:22 PM
NEET counselling NEET PG NEET PG 2025
Similar stories
AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Exam Day Rules Issued: BCI Lists Mandatory Documents, Dos and Don’ts for Ca. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Issues Revised Results for Delhi Police SI & CAPFs 2024 After Detecting Data Disc. . .

NEET counselling

BCECEB Declares Bihar NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result- Top 4 Secure MD Rad. . .

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Asks KSET 2025 SC Candidates to Submit Internal Reservation Details for Certifica. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Exam Day Rules Issued: BCI Lists Mandatory Documents, Dos and Don’ts for Ca. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Issues Revised Results for Delhi Police SI & CAPFs 2024 After Detecting Data Disc. . .

NEET counselling

BCECEB Declares Bihar NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result- Top 4 Secure MD Rad. . .

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Asks KSET 2025 SC Candidates to Submit Internal Reservation Details for Certifica. . .

Bihar STET

BSEB Caps Bihar STET Answer Key 2025 Objection Fee, Extends Submission Deadline

XAT 2026

XLRI to Close XAT 2026 Application Correction Window Today; Know Editable Fields Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality