Gujarat Extends NEET PG Choice-Filling Deadline as New Seats Added at C.U. Shah Medical College- Details

Summary Candidates can now submit their preferences until 11 am on November 28, the committee announced The update comes shortly after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) revised the national counselling schedule

The Admission Committee for Professional Post Graduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPPGMEC) has extended the choice-filling deadline for Gujarat NEET PG round 1 counselling following an increase in seats at C.U. Shah Medical College and Hospital. Candidates can now submit their preferences until 11 am on November 28, the committee announced.

According to the previously released Gujarat NEET PG 2025 seat matrix, the state offered 2,364 postgraduate medical seats across MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes. With new seats added in MD Pathology and MD Paediatrics at C.U. Shah Medical College, the revised total has yet to be released. The committee confirmed that candidates will be able to view the updated seat availability and revised fee structure during the choice-filling process.

“Due to the increase in intake capacity for MD Pathology and MD Paediatrics at C.U. Shah Medical College & Hospital, the subject-wise tuition fees have been revised,” ACPPGMEC stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The provisional merit list for Gujarat NEET PG admissions includes 4,790 eligible candidates across categories. In addition to extending the choice-filling window, the committee has announced amendments to its admission policy. From the third round onwards, vacant reserved seats will be shifted to unreserved categories, including transfers from NRI to management quota and from SC, ST, SEBC, and EWS to the General (Open) category. Seats under In-service and PwD quotas will also be reallocated to their respective categories if left vacant.

The update comes shortly after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) revised the national counselling schedule. State counselling authorities now have until December 1 to complete round 1 admissions, with the final date for candidates to join their allotted colleges set for December 7.

The ACPPGMEC has urged candidates to review all changes carefully and complete their selections within the extended timeline.