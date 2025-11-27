NLU Delhi Issues AILET 2026 Admit Card; Exam Scheduled for December 14

Summary The admit card is available on the university’s website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, and can be accessed until 1:30 pm on December 14, the day of the examination The AILET 2026 exam will be conducted on December 14 from 2 pm to 4 pm for admissions to the BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD programmes offered by the university

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has released the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026 admit card, officially opening the window for candidates to download their hall tickets. The admit card is available on the university’s website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, and can be accessed until 1:30 pm on December 14, the day of the examination.

The AILET 2026 exam will be conducted on December 14 from 2 pm to 4 pm for admissions to the BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD programmes offered by the university.

Candidates are required to carry a valid photo ID proof along with the admit card. Acceptable documents include an Aadhaar card, driving licence, or recent school ID card. The details on the ID must match the information on the admit card.

In a significant update this year, NLU Delhi has introduced a full scholarship for the All India Rank (AIR) 1 candidate in the BA LLB (Hons) programme for the 2026 admission cycle. Under the regular fee structure, students admitted to the BA LLB (Hons) programme pay an annual tuition fee of ₹1,56,000, whereas LLM candidates pay ₹1,38,000 per year.

AILET Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: nationallawuniversitydelhi.in Click on the Candidate Login tab Log in using your registration ID and password Select the AILET Admit Card 2026 option The admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and save it for future reference Take a printout to carry to the exam centre

NLU Delhi has advised all candidates to verify the details on the admit card and report any discrepancies immediately.