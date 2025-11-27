JEE Main 2026 Registration for Session 1 Ends Today - Latest Update on Exam Schedule, Centre

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to officially close the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration and application process today, November 27, 2025. The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam will be held from January 21 to 30, 2026.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to officially close the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration and application process today, November 27, 2025. Interested candidates must submit their applications through the official website before the deadline, as no extensions will be granted.

Application Steps

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the JEE Main Session 1 registration link.

Select ‘New Registration’ and enter the required details.

Log in using your credentials and fill out the online application form.

Upload the necessary documents (recent photo, signature, class X or equivalent certificate/mark sheet, and PwD/PwBD certificate)

Pay the application fee.

Save and submit the completed application form.

The correction window for making changes to the filled application form will be available from December 1 to December 2, 2025. Candidates can edit necessary details during this period on the official website.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam will be held from January 21 to 30, while Session 2 is scheduled from April 2 to 9, 2026, across designated exam centers nationwide.

Earlier, the JEE Main 2026 information brochure, released on October 31, mentioned the introduction of an on-screen calculator and accessibility mode for candidates. However, NTA later clarified that this was a typographical error, as the feature pertains to the agency’s generic test platform and not to JEE Main. In another update, NTA increased the number of JEE Main 2026 exam cities from 284 to 323 to improve accessibility for students across the country.