Children take a vow, get creative and curious

Talent fest

Aditya Shah, a student of Class XI, St Joseph’s College, was elated when his group dance performance met with loud cheers. His team's hard work paid off.

The event was Rhy-Dhun — an eastern dance competition — held as part of the second edition of Festhoma, an annual inter-school fest hosted by both sections of boys and girls of St Thomas’ School, Kidderpore, from October 29 to 31.

Some of the participating schools were St Teresa’s Secondary School, Assembly of God's Church School, Park Street, Purwanchal Vidyamandir and Pratt Memorial School. At the inauguration, Reverend Paritosh Canning, bishop of the Calcutta diocese and the chairman of the St Thomas Schools, was felicitated. Day I featured a debate, street play, quiz and eastern dance, among others. The sports field came alive with rounds of kabaddi, kite flying and football.

For Comedy Circus, students performed on topics such as life with siblings, filling the auditorium with laughter. The street play or Pather-Daabi proved to be very popular.

Day II began with Mime-Chime (dumb charade) and Food Feud (non-fire cooking) held simultaneously in different areas.

In the Food Feud, students from 18 schools had to present innovative dishes using a secret ingredient, coconut, revealed at the last moment.

Rampathon or the fashion show saw many first-timers taking part.

The final day began with Rhythmic Rhapsody (western music) and Razmatazz (western dance). St Thomas’ Boys’ School, Kidderpore, were the champions, while St Thomas Girls’ School, Kidderpore, and Methodist School, Dankuni, secured the second and third positions, respectively.

"In today’s world, students are under a lot of stress. They don’t have time. One cannot perform unless their soul is relaxed. That's why we thought of this fest where students can perform in different events," said R.S. Elias, principal of the girls' school.

"Today, we are living in a very competitive world, and life is full of challenges. Students need to work on their talents, and this fest could be just a start for them," added Suman Biswas, the boys' school principal.

Joy on stage

Number codes represented participantsThe competition was stiffbut fairSmiles, cheers and blooming friendships won in the end

The eighth season of Augustus Auxesis, jointly organised by the Barrackpore and Shyamnagar branches of St Augustine’s Day School, was about friendly competitions and fun on November 7 and 8 at Sukanta Sadan.

Every participating school was given a number code to maintain fairness in assessment. It began with a welcome dance and tribute to rector C.R. Gasper.

The chief guest was actor Saheb Chattopadhyay.

The competitive events included Augustus Retro Motion (junior creative dance) that saw students of Classes III to V exhibiting energy, creativity and confidence.

Next was the fashion show or the Augustus Echoes of Epic. Five schools dazzled on the ramp. Shyamnagar won applause for their African Tribal theme, which reflected the splendour of ancient civilisations. The participants sashayed down the stage in tribal attire, complete with head crests and jewellery.

Gospel Home School, Rishra, showcased a slice of the Mahabharat. The participants walked down the ramp as dressed as Arjun, Drapaudi, Krishna and others, with a trail of cheers following them.

The round, however, was clinched by Shyamnagar.

A popular event was Augustus Golden Feet or a fusion dance contest. Five schools from Classes VIII to XII took part. From women empowerment to Shiv Vandana, students presented creative choreographies.

St Joseph’s School, Kanchrapara, and the Barrackpore branch of the host team presented Dashamavatar. The former showcased the 10 avatars of Vishnu through Kathakali dance. Barrackpore fused Odissi and Bharatnatyam steps with western music to clinch the round.

The series ended with Augustus Bandemic — the western band. Seven participating schools electrified the atmosphere with their jam sessions. Barrackpore again clinched the round.

"This fest was different from the annual concerts and functions. We invited a lot of schools. The message was to give your best without thinking of the results," said Shweta Ray, principal of the Barrackpore branch.

"The fest was a joyful celebration. Students made memories. The joy that comes from preparation and participation is far more than getting a medal," said Rev. Rodney Borneo, principal of the Shyamnagar branch.

Art and innocence

Rithanya Sarkar of Lower Kindergarten was thrilled to see her painting hanging beside his friend's. Lavanya Sen of Upper Kindergarten was also excited to see her general knowledge chart on display.

"I felt so proud," said Lavanya, an emotion shared by most of her peers.

Creativity was on display at Shri Shikshayatan School’s Pre-primary section that turned an ordinary Saturday into a riot of colours, craft and imagination. The Art Jamboree saw the youngest children from Nursery to Senior KG transform their classrooms into art galleries.

Weeks of preparation had gone behind this showcase.

Facilitators, parents and children had worked in tandem to ensure every paper flower, painted cutout and clay model told a story of teamwork and creativity.

The Nursery section’s theme was Tiny Hands, Big Dreams. From colourful collages to miniature crafts — every display reflected the enthusiasm and innocence of the little artists.

The LKG students took visitors on a fascinating cultural voyage with their theme, Echoes of Bengal. Tiny storytellers and artists brought alive the essence of Bengal’s soul — from Bankura’s terracotta horses to Bishnupur’s Baluchari sarees, from Calcutta’s festivals and street food to the rustic charm of Birbhum’s Sonajhuri Haat. Each corner was a love letter to Bengal, recreated with paint, clayand imagination.

Moving ahead, the Upper Kindergarten children roared, chirped and fluttered their way into hearts with their theme, “Animal Kingdom.” The young artists displayed colourful models, drawings and crafts inspired by creatures, big and small, turning the space into a lively jungle of creativity.

The Senior Kindergarten section added a carnival twist with Funhouse Fiesta. Their sub-themes — Winged Wonder, Jester Juggler, Carousel of Dreams, and even a quirky Selfie Corner — reflected how learning through fun can spark imagination and joy. Each exhibit offered a glimpse into how children see the world: full of wonder, rhythm and joy.

"Every craft was made exclusively by our students in school. They put in a lot of effort. That was the best part of this extravaganza. The creative ideas, effort and teamwork of our teachers and parents made the exhibition a success," said headmistress Poushali Mukherjee.

Four years of glory

For Aarush Das of Class VII, it was a proud moment as he entered his school on the morning of September 10 to celebrate its fourth Foundation Day. "As we celebrate the milestone, we proudly continue our journey of learning, leadership and loyalty," said Aarush.

Four years ago, St Augustine’s Day School for Boys began its journey with a dream — to create a space where learning meets purpose and values meet vision.

The Foundation Day was celebrated on the school's new Link Road, Kalyani Expressway, premises.

The day began with an Eucharistic celebration. The cultural showcase captured the spirit of the institution. The stage was alive with a Ganesh Vandana performed by the students.

Another highlight was a special video presentation — a nostalgic journey from the school's early days to its present times. A choir performance by the teachers was up next.

The third edition of the school magazine, Spectrum, was released on the occasion. It featured a reflection of student creativity and intellectual pursuit. The magazine was unveiled by the guests, president of St Augustine Education Society Janet Gasper Chowdhury, CEO and secretary Amitava Chowdhury, director Jhuma Biswas and principal Krishnendu Bagchi.

The celebration concluded on a sweet note — quite literally — with a cake-cutting ceremony.

"On the occasion of our fourth Foundation Day and the release of our annual magazine, I feel proud to reflect on our journey of steady growth and achievement. In just three years, our institution has grown into a vibrant centre of learning, creativity and values. This milestone is a tribute to the dedication of our students, teachers and parents," said the principal.

On the field

The grounds of Delhi Public School, Howrah, were alive with the sound of cheering and laughter as the students took part in different races to celebrate National Sports Day 2025. The day is celebrated as a tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the excitement and energy. The day taught me that true victory doesn’t lie in individual strength but in teamwork, coordination and pulling together towards a shared goal,” said Shivam Mishra of Class XII, who took part in the tug of war.

Before the games began, the entire school gathered for the ceremonial flag hoisting. Principal Sunita Arora addressed the gathering, inspiring them.

Members of the four houses Varsha (blue), Grishma (green), Vasant (yellow) and Shishir (red) houses locked horns in various activities.

The tiny tots opened the day’s events with fun activities such as spreading cones and identifying colours to taking part in fun races, proving that sportsmanship starts young.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the field, the senior students locked arms and minds in a tug of war, the rope straining as cheers erupted from every direction.

Throughout the day students took part in kho-kho, dodgeball and team relays.

The amphitheatre echoed with thunderous claps as every house displayed grit, coordination and friendly rivalry. It wasn’t about who won or lost — it was about the camaraderie that bound themall together.

As the sun set, the students sang the national anthem, their voices uniting in pride and accomplishment.

‘’As the sports captain, leading this initiative was a proud and fulfilling moment. The tug of war, for me, perfectly symbolised teamwork, resilience and the unbreakable bond of unity that defines our school’s sporting spirit,’’ said Raunak Jaiswal of Class XII, at the end of the day.

“Sports instil resilience, discipline and teamwork. I urge students to carry these values beyond the field and into life,” said the principal.

Card story

Freedom danced, music soared and imagination took centre stage as students of Class VII, K.E. Carmel School, Sarisha, turned an ordinary morning into a celebration titled From Rules to Freedom – The Spirit of Tasher Desh.

"The cast and crew worked tirelessly, perfecting each scene through dedicated rehearsals," said Reetambara Mondal of Class VII.

The day didn’t begin with yawns or routine announcements — it began with confidence crackling in the air. A welcome speech by emcees Argenta Tikadar and Aditi Purkait opened the show.

Jitadrita Dutta and Shounak Baidya played the flute and violin, respectively.

The girls of Class VII performed the popular song, Hundred Miles.

And then, the magic unfolded — the dance drama on Rabindranath Tagore’s Tasher Desh. With graceful movements, expressive faces and a dash of theatrical flair, the students brought alive Tagore’s world — where playing cards obey strict rules until a gust of freedom turns their world upside down. The performance was a reflection of freedom, individuality and the courage to break freefrom monotony.

The final act was a message from the teacher, reminding everyone that real mukti (freedom) doesn’t come from breaking walls but from nurturing kindness, good thoughts and a positive and liberal mind.

The national anthem followed, wrapping the morning in a sense of unity and pride.

"The creativity and effort the children put into the presentation, arrangement and decoration were outstanding. The teamwork and enthusiasm shone through, making it a delightful experience for all. The students have set a high standard for others to follow," said principal Fr Jojo Thuruthayil CMI.

TRIBUTE TO NATION

Books & fun

Paper flags, colourful kites and Tricolour buntings gave a festive look to St Augustine’s Day School for Girls, Barrackpore. The school bulletin boards were also done up.

"I loved the crafts on the house boards and walls," said Rimi Biswas, Class VI, amazed at her school's transformation. The decorations were made by the students themselves, as a tribute to the nation.

The celebration began with flag-hoisting by principal Jhuma Biswas, along with the school leaders.

The Pre-primary students kicked off the cultural show with a musical tribute to the nation. A 15-minute dance performance by Classes II to VIII followed.

The fun didn’t end there! A book fair awaited the students and their parents after the formal ceremony. The fair buzzed with excitement as young readers flipped through pages of adventure, history and fantasy. ''The book fair was an amazing experience,'' said Diposhree Dutta of Class VII. Later, the students were treated to refreshments. A decorated selfie corner was the attraction of the day, capturing countless smiles.

"Our Independence Day celebration at school rekindles the spirit of patriotism in young hearts. Through cultural performances, our students learnt that true freedom lies in responsibility, unity and service to the nation," saidthe principal.

Patriotic fervour

Students, teachers, parents and guests arrived in hues of the Tricolour as Julien Day School, Kalyani, celebrated Independence Day. The morning began with principal Garfield D’Souza hoisting the national flag.

Students from various classes presented songs, recitations, dances and patriotic songs. The school choir delivered a rendition of Bharatborsho that celebrated India’s inclusive spirit.

Students and teachers joined hands to recite Kazi Nazrul Islam’s poem, Amar Koifiot. Their voices echoed the poet’s passionate resistance against injustice, oppression and disorder.

A series of dance performances followed by the senior and junior students. A final wave of emotion swept through the hall as students sang Chak de India.

"Independence Day reminds us of the sacrifices made by patriots for our freedom. Our students' performances reflected their deep respect for our nation. I am proud of their efforts and spirit," said vice-principal P. Ravi Kumar Rao.