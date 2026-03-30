Bihar Board

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Out; Over 12 Lakh Students Pass Exams, Scrutiny Opens April 1

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Mar 2026
09:10 AM

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Summary
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the Bihar Board Class 10 examination results for 2026.
This year, the overall pass percentage stands at an impressive 81.79%.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the Bihar Board Class 10 examination results for 2026. Candidates who appeared for the matric examinations can now access and download their scorecards through the official portals, including result.biharboardonline.org and matricbiharboard.com.

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at an impressive 81.79%, reflecting consistent academic performance among students. Out of the 15,10,928 candidates who appeared for the examination, a total of 12,35,743 students successfully cleared the exams. The board had initially recorded 15,12,687 registrations, comprising 7,85,726 girls and 7,26,961 boys.

Bihar Board 10th Toppers 2026 Announced, Prize Money Doubled! Merit List and Leading Districts
Bihar Board 10th Toppers 2026 Announced, Prize Money Doubled! Merit List and Leading Districts

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor informed reporters that 4,43,723 students secured first division, 4,75,511 second division, and 3,03,103 third division.

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In a remarkable achievement, female students have dominated the merit list, with Pushpanjali Kumari and Savreen Parveen jointly securing the top position. Both toppers scored an outstanding 98.4%, underscoring the growing academic excellence among girls in the state.

Students can check their results by entering their roll code and roll number on the official website. To download the Bihar Board matric result 2026, candidates need to visit the results portal, click on the relevant Class 10 result link, input their credentials, and submit the details. Once the result is displayed, it is advisable to download and keep a printed copy for future reference.

For ease of access, the board has also enabled multiple alternative websites, including results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and secondary.biharboardonline.com, to check and download the marksheets.

The Bihar matric examinations for 2026 were conducted in offline mode from February 17 to February 25 across various centres in two daily shifts—morning and afternoon sessions. Following the result declaration, the board has opened avenues for students seeking re-evaluation. Those dissatisfied with their marks can apply for scrutiny of answer sheets between April 1 and April 7, 2026.

Additionally, the application window for the matric special examination and compartment exams will also remain open during the same period, offering students another opportunity to improve their scores.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 30 Mar 2026
09:44 AM
Bihar Board bseb Bihar School Examination Board Board Exam 2026 Result
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