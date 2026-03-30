Bihar Board

Bihar Board 10th Toppers 2026 Announced, Prize Money Doubled! Merit List and Leading Districts

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Mar 2026
09:41 AM

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Summary
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially published the merit list for the Class 10 (Matric) Examination 2026.
To ensure transparency and credibility in the evaluation process, the board conducted a thorough verification procedure before announcing the results.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially published the merit list for the Class 10 (Matric) Examination 2026, highlighting outstanding academic performances by students from across the state. The results and toppers list were unveiled during a formal press conference held in the state capital, marking a significant academic milestone for lakhs of students.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor announced that the Bihar government has doubled the prize money for toppers this year. First rankers will get a prize money of ₹2 lakh each, second rankers ₹1.5 lakh, and third rankers ₹1 lakh. Those who rank between four and 10 will get ₹20,000 each. All top 10 students will also receive a laptop, a citation, and a medal, BSEB added.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Out; Over 12 Lakh Students Pass Exams, Scrutiny Opens April 1
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Out; Over 12 Lakh Students Pass Exams, Scrutiny Opens April 1

This year, Pushpanjali Kumari from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Jamui and Sabreen Praween from Uchch Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Vaishali jointly secured the top position in the state. Both students scored an impressive 492 out of 500 marks, translating to 98.4%, making them the highest achievers in the Bihar Board matric examination 2026.

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The second position was claimed by Nahid Sultana from R Krit High School, Banwaripur in Begusarai, who scored 489 marks (97.8%). The third rank was shared by Anupa Kumari of Uchch Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Kharahana in Buxar and Om Kumar from B S S High School, Rajwara in Begusarai, both scoring 488 marks (97.6%).

At the fourth position, three students—Jyoti Kumari from J P N High School, Narhan (Samastipur), Anubhav Kumar from Madita Vidyarthi High School, Bharatshila (Banka), and Ansh Raj from Utkramit Middle School, Bairiya Gauriyar (Purnea)—secured 487 marks, achieving 97.4%. The fifth position was jointly held by Prerna Kumari from R Krit High School, Banwaripur (Begusarai) and Nasrin Parvin from R D M High School, Gadhani (Bhojpur), both scoring 486 marks (97.2%).

The merit list reflects a wide geographical representation, with top-performing students emerging from districts such as Jamui, Vaishali, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Banka, Purnea, and Bhojpur.

To ensure transparency and credibility in the evaluation process, the board conducted a thorough verification procedure before announcing the results. Shortlisted toppers underwent interviews and scrutiny, where their subject knowledge and academic authenticity were carefully assessed.

Last updated on 30 Mar 2026
09:41 AM
Bihar Board bseb Bihar School Examination Board toppers merit list
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