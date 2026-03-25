TET

BSE Odisha Announces OTET 2026 Schedule; Paper 1 and 2 Details Released

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Mar 2026
15:32 PM

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Summary
Both in-service and fresh candidates will be eligible to apply through the official website
The OTET certification is required for recruitment to teaching positions in primary and upper primary schools across Odisha

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will begin the online application process for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2026 from March 26. Both in-service and fresh candidates will be eligible to apply through the official website.

As per the official notification, the last date to submit the application form is April 9, up to 11:45 pm. The examination will be conducted in offline (pen-and-paper) mode on May 29 in two shifts across the state.

The first shift for Paper 1 will be held from 9:00 am to 11:30 am, while Paper 2 will take place in the second shift from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates may apply for Paper 1, Paper 2, or both, depending on their eligibility and the level they intend to teach.

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Paper 1 is intended for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8. The OTET certification is required for recruitment to teaching positions in primary and upper primary schools across Odisha.

Following the closure of the application window, the board will open a correction facility, allowing candidates to make necessary edits to their submitted forms within a specified period. Admit cards for OTET 2026 will be issued on May 15.

For eligibility, candidates applying for Paper 1 must have completed Higher Secondary education along with DElEd, BElEd, or an equivalent qualification. For Paper 2, applicants must hold a graduation degree along with BEd, DElEd, or an equivalent course.

There is no upper age limit for the examination; however, candidates must be permanent residents of Odisha.

Last updated on 25 Mar 2026
15:33 PM
TET Registration Date OTET 2026
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