AIBE 19 Result 2024 and Answer Key Update - How to Calculate Final Scores

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to declare the results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 shortly. Before declaring the results, BCI will first publish the final answer key. The AIBE 19 exam, held on December 22, 2024, saw the release of its provisional answer key on December 29, 2024, allowing candidates to raise objections until January 10, 2025. Candidates will be able to check both the results and the final answer key on the official website when published.

In an official announcement, BCI issued a statement to reassure candidates about reported mismatches between the Question Paper (QP) booklet numbers and OMR answer sheet serial numbers during the examination. The Council confirmed that results will be evaluated based on the Question Paper set code handwritten by candidates on their OMR sheets. The Council emphasised that this issue will not impact the evaluation process.

How to Download AIBE 19 Result

Follow these steps to check your AIBE 19 results once they are announced:

Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the link labeled ‘AIBE 19 Result’ on the homepage (once activated).

Enter your credentials on the newly opened page and submit the details.

View your AIBE 19 result displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy of your result for future reference.

Scoring Pattern

Candidates will receive a +1 mark for every correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect responses.

For the latest updates on AIBE 19 results, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of the Bar Council of India.