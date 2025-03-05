AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Result 2024 and Answer Key Update - How to Calculate Final Scores

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 Mar 2025
16:56 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to declare the results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 shortly.
Candidates will be able to check both the results and the final answer key on the official website.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to declare the results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 shortly. Before declaring the results, BCI will first publish the final answer key. The AIBE 19 exam, held on December 22, 2024, saw the release of its provisional answer key on December 29, 2024, allowing candidates to raise objections until January 10, 2025. Candidates will be able to check both the results and the final answer key on the official website when published.

CSIR NET 2024 December Session Answer Key - Release Update and Steps
CSIR NET 2024 December Session Answer Key - Release Update and Steps

In an official announcement, BCI issued a statement to reassure candidates about reported mismatches between the Question Paper (QP) booklet numbers and OMR answer sheet serial numbers during the examination. The Council confirmed that results will be evaluated based on the Question Paper set code handwritten by candidates on their OMR sheets. The Council emphasised that this issue will not impact the evaluation process.

How to Download AIBE 19 Result

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow these steps to check your AIBE 19 results once they are announced:

  • Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.
  • Click on the link labeled ‘AIBE 19 Result’ on the homepage (once activated).
  • Enter your credentials on the newly opened page and submit the details.
  • View your AIBE 19 result displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print a copy of your result for future reference.
CA Final May 2025 Update - ICAI Introduces Permanent Exemption Guidelines!
CA Final May 2025 Update - ICAI Introduces Permanent Exemption Guidelines!

Scoring Pattern

Candidates will receive a +1 mark for every correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect responses.

For the latest updates on AIBE 19 results, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of the Bar Council of India.

Last updated on 05 Mar 2025
17:04 PM
AIBE 19 Exam 2024 All India Bar Examination Bar Council of India (BCI)
Similar stories
Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar School Examination Board to Close BSEB Inter Answer Key 2025 Objection Window T. . .

AIMA MAT 2024

AIMA MAT 2025 PBT Admit Card to be Out Today: How to Download and Other Details

MP TET 2024

MPESB Releases MP TET 2024 Primary Teacher Results – How to Check Scores

CSIR UGC NET December 2024

CSIR NET 2024 December Session Answer Key - Release Update and Steps

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar School Examination Board to Close BSEB Inter Answer Key 2025 Objection Window T. . .

CSIR UGC NET December 2024

CSIR NET 2024 December Session Answer Key - Release Update and Steps

IIM Shillong

IIM Shillong Takes Part in Advantage Assam 2.0: Driving Conversations on Start-ups an. . .

AIMA MAT 2024

AIMA MAT 2025 PBT Admit Card to be Out Today: How to Download and Other Details

CISF

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: How to Apply for 1161 Posts; Key Details

MP TET 2024

MPESB Releases MP TET 2024 Primary Teacher Results – How to Check Scores

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality