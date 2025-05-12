CBSE 2025

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Results 2025 - Check Digilocker and Pass Percentage Updates

Summary
The wait for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2025 is nearly over, as the board is set to declare the results soon.
Students can expect to check their results via official CBSE websites such as cbse.gov.in, and results.cbse.nic.in.

The wait for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2025 is nearly over, as the board is set to declare the results soon. A recent update on DigiLocker has added to the anticipation, with a message reading "CBSE 2025 - Coming Soon" now appearing on the platform, signaling that the results are just around the corner.

Students can expect to check their results via official CBSE websites such as cbse.gov.in, and results.cbse.nic.in, once published. As part of the process, they will need to provide their roll number, school number, date of birth, and security PIN. Once the results are live, they will be able to view subject-wise marks, grades, and overall pass/fail status.

In addition to these official platforms, the results will also be available on DigiLocker, where students can access their digital marksheets. It is crucial for students to ensure they have their DigiLocker credentials and 6-digit PIN ready for quick access.

Last year, CBSE declared the results on May 13, 2024, and students can expect a similar timeline in 2025, with results likely to be released tomorrow, May 13, 2025.

In terms of eligibility, CBSE requires Class 10 students to pass all five core subjects, while Class 12 students must pass at least five subjects, including one language. A minimum of 33% in theory, practicals, and internal assessments is required to pass.

Though the CBSE will not be releasing a merit list for Class 10 or 12 in 2025, the board will announce the overall and gender-wise pass percentages. Once the results are declared, students will have the opportunity to apply for re-evaluation or verification of marks, with the window expected to open in May-June 2025.

For all CBSE students, it's a crucial time to stay prepared and ready to access their results on DigiLocker and other official platforms.

