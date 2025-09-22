Bihar Staff Selection Commission

BSSC Stenographer 2025 Recruitment Notification Out; Prelims To be Conducted

Posted on 22 Sep 2025
13:57 PM

Summary
The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has officially released the notification for the Stenographer Recruitment Examination 2025. The registration process for the examination will begin on September 25, and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website — bssc.bihar.gov.in — until November 5, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 432 stenographer vacancies across various government departments in Bihar. The Commission has clarified that if it receives more than 40,000 applications, a preliminary examination will be held to shortlist candidates for the main exam.

To complete the application process, candidates must pay an application fee of ₹100. The last date to pay the fee is November 3, 2025. Fee exemptions or concessions, if any, will apply as per the existing rules of the Bihar government and the BSSC.

Eligibility for the BSSC Stenographer Exam 2025 will be determined based on the candidate’s age as of August 1, 2025. The minimum age required for all categories is 18 years. The maximum age limit is set at 37 years for unreserved male candidates, and 40 years for OBC, EBC (both male and female), and unreserved female candidates.

The Commission has urged candidates to carefully review the detailed notification available on its official website before applying. Further information regarding the exam date, admit card release, and selection process will be announced in due course.

Bihar Staff Selection Commission Stenographer
