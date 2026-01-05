Over 25 Lakh Registrations: Chhattisgarh Shines in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026!

Summary Chhattisgarh has secured first position in the country in terms of parental participation in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026'. A government official on Sunday said 25.16 lakh participants from Chhattisgarh have registered so far.

Chhattisgarh has secured first position in the country in terms of parental participation in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026', an initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform examinations into a stress-free celebration.

A government official on Sunday said 25.16 lakh participants from Chhattisgarh have registered so far, including 22.75 lakh students, 1,55,000 teachers and 81,533 parents.

"In terms of parental participation in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', Chhattisgarh ranks first in the country. In total registrations, the state stands fourth nationally. In Balodabazar district, 14,658 parents have registered. In Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district, 9,952 parents have registered. Maximum participation was ensured through district-level review meetings. On-site registration facilities were arranged at teacher-training centres," he informed.

At the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha Mela' organized in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, more than 10,000 registrations were recorded in a single day, whereas earlier the average daily registration hovered around 1,500. the official said.

Schools, communities, teachers and students participated in large numbers during the mela, he said, adding that other districts in the state are also organising such melas.

"To ensure active participation of teachers in Pariksha Pe Charcha in Chhattisgarh, registration facilities were arranged directly at teacher-training venues. During training, teachers were briefed in detail about the registration process and assisted with on-the-spot registration, resulting in a very large number of teacher registrations," the official said.

The registration process, which started on December 1, will remain open until January 11, and there is every possibility that Chhattisgarh will achieve the target of more than three million registrations, he added.

"The achievement secured by the state in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026' is the result of the collective efforts of students, teachers and parents. The message given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that examinations should not be a source of stress but celebrated as a festival has been embraced wholeheartedly in Chhattisgarh," Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.

Securing fourth place nationally in total registrations and first place in parental participation is proof that awareness among parents has increased, and that instead of placing unnecessary pressure on their children, they are stepping forward to build their confidence, Sai added.

"I am confident that with the same enthusiasm we will also achieve the target of more than three million registrations and will continue to advance this campaign to make examinations stress-free as a people's movement," the CM asserted.

