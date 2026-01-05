IIMC Launches Its First PhD Programme - Check Eligibility, Key Dates & Application Process

Summary The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Deemed to be University, has introduced its first-ever PhD Programme. Admissions to the newly launched doctoral programme will be conducted for the academic session 2025–26.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Deemed to be University, has introduced its first-ever PhD Programme, marking a significant academic milestone as the institution completes 60 years of its journey. Admissions to the newly launched doctoral programme will be conducted for the academic session 2025–26, with applications invited from eligible full-time and part-time candidates through an online process. For the 2025–26 session, IIMC is offering a total of 22 PhD seats, of which 18 are for full-time research scholars, and four are for part-time candidates. The programme is open to both fresh graduates meeting eligibility criteria and working professionals from the media and communication industry. Seat allocation will follow the reservation norms prescribed by the Central Government, covering Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer), Economically Weaker Sections, and Persons with Disabilities. In addition, supernumerary seats will be available for international scholars in accordance with the institute’s guidelines.

Key Dates

According to the official announcement, the online application window will remain open until January 30, 2026. Candidates applying under the UGC-NET category will be shortlisted directly for a personal interaction. Part-time applicants who do not possess a valid UGC-NET qualification will be required to appear for an entrance examination scheduled to be held on February 15, 2026. The list of shortlisted candidates will be published on February 23, 2026, while interviews will commence from March 9. The admission process, including document verification, will be completed between March 23 and March 27, 2026, and coursework for the programme will begin on April 1, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility for full-time candidates includes a master’s degree in journalism, mass communication, or a related discipline with at least 55 per cent marks, or a four-year bachelor’s degree with a research component and a minimum of 75 per cent marks. Full-time applicants must also hold a valid UGC-NET qualification in journalism or mass communication. Part-time applicants must meet the same academic standards, be currently employed, have a minimum of three years of professional experience in a relevant field, and submit a No Objection Certificate from their employer.

There will be no entrance test for full-time candidates. Selection will be based on a combined assessment, with 70 per cent weightage given to the UGC-NET percentile and 30 per cent to interview performance. Part-time candidates without UGC-NET qualification must clear an offline entrance test at the IIMC Delhi campus before being called for interviews.

Applicants are required to upload documents including educational certificates, mark sheets, UGC-NET scorecard if applicable, category certificates, a Statement of Purpose, and a detailed research proposal. Part-time candidates must also submit an employer-issued No Objection Certificate.

The application fee has been set at ₹2,500 for general category candidates and ₹1,500 for OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and PwD applicants. International candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of $100. All payments must be made through the official IIMC website.

The newly launched PhD Programme aims to provide a rigorous and interdisciplinary research environment in journalism and communication studies. Research areas include journalism, mass communication, digital media, strategic communication, media management, film studies, political and development communication, advertising, and public relations.