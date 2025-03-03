NEET PG 2024

Bihar NEET PG 2024 Seat Allotment Out: Steps to Download Now

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Mar 2025
17:34 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the seat allotment results for the stray vacancy round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2024.
Candidates can access the Bihar NEET PG counselling 2024 stray vacancy round results on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the seat allotment results for the stray vacancy round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2024. Candidates can access the Bihar NEET PG counselling 2024 stray vacancy round results on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

As per the Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC) 2024 schedule, candidates can download their allotment order between March 2 and 4. Document verification for selected candidates will take place from March 3 to 4.

According to the BCECEB, candidates who were previously admitted through Bihar NEET PG round 3 counselling and receive an upgrade in the stray vacancy round due to changes in their allotted institute, category, or course must download their provisional seat allotment order through the counselling portal. They are required to report in person with all original documents and the round 3 document verification slip at their newly allotted institute or nodal centre within the scheduled date and time mentioned in their allotment order.

ADVERTISEMENT
Delhi HC Defers CLAT 2025 Result Hearing to April 7; How It Impacts Aspirants
Delhi HC Defers CLAT 2025 Result Hearing to April 7; How It Impacts Aspirants
JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City Slip and Admit Card: Release Date &amp; Steps to Check
JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City Slip and Admit Card: Release Date &amp; Steps to Check

Students allotted seats in Bihar NEET PG 2024 must log in to the candidate portal to download their allotment letter. They are then required to report physically with their round 3 document verification slip to their designated institute to complete the admission process. The Bihar NEET PG 2024 stray vacancy round admission process will conclude on March 4, 2025.

Documents Required for Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024

  • Residential certificate
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • College leaving certificate
  • Rotatory Internship completion certificate
  • MBBS passing certificate
  • Mark sheets of MBBS course
  • No objection certificate from employer (if applicable)
  • Medical registration certificate
  • NEET PG admit card
  • Six identical photographs (same as used in NEET PG 2024 admit card)
  • PGMAC 2024 rank card
Last updated on 03 Mar 2025
17:36 PM
NEET PG 2024 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate
Similar stories
class 10 exams

AP SSC Board Class 10 Hall Ticket 2025 Released at bse.ap.gov.in- Read Details Here

CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip Release Date – Check Details

India Post

India Post GDS 2025: Last date to apply for 21413 vacancies- Read details inside

IIM Calcutta

IIM Calcutta concludes Final Placements for the 60th Batch of their flagship MBA prog. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
class 10 exams

AP SSC Board Class 10 Hall Ticket 2025 Released at bse.ap.gov.in- Read Details Here

St Xavier's College

St Xavier’s College Kolkata Hosts ‘Khel 8’: A Thrilling Inter-NCC Sports Compet. . .

CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip Release Date – Check Details

Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology

Gear Up for Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology’s MSL 2025 – The Ultimate Footba. . .

India Post

India Post GDS 2025: Last date to apply for 21413 vacancies- Read details inside

IIM Calcutta

IIM Calcutta concludes Final Placements for the 60th Batch of their flagship MBA prog. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality