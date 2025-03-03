Bihar NEET PG 2024 Seat Allotment Out: Steps to Download Now

Summary The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the seat allotment results for the stray vacancy round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2024. Candidates can access the Bihar NEET PG counselling 2024 stray vacancy round results on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the seat allotment results for the stray vacancy round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2024. Candidates can access the Bihar NEET PG counselling 2024 stray vacancy round results on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

As per the Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC) 2024 schedule, candidates can download their allotment order between March 2 and 4. Document verification for selected candidates will take place from March 3 to 4.

According to the BCECEB, candidates who were previously admitted through Bihar NEET PG round 3 counselling and receive an upgrade in the stray vacancy round due to changes in their allotted institute, category, or course must download their provisional seat allotment order through the counselling portal. They are required to report in person with all original documents and the round 3 document verification slip at their newly allotted institute or nodal centre within the scheduled date and time mentioned in their allotment order.

Students allotted seats in Bihar NEET PG 2024 must log in to the candidate portal to download their allotment letter. They are then required to report physically with their round 3 document verification slip to their designated institute to complete the admission process. The Bihar NEET PG 2024 stray vacancy round admission process will conclude on March 4, 2025.

Documents Required for Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024

Residential certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

College leaving certificate

Rotatory Internship completion certificate

MBBS passing certificate

Mark sheets of MBBS course

No objection certificate from employer (if applicable)

Medical registration certificate

NEET PG admit card

Six identical photographs (same as used in NEET PG 2024 admit card)

PGMAC 2024 rank card