BCI to Issue AIBE XX Admit Card Shortly at allindiabarexamination.com; Know Timings, Other Details

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to release the admit cards for the 20th All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) today, November 15. Once the hall tickets are issued, candidates will be able to download them from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. The BCI has not yet confirmed the exact release time.

The registration window for AIBE 20 opened on September 29 and closed on October 31, 2025. The examination, officially referred to as AIBE XX, will be conducted on November 30 in a single shift, from 1 pm to 4 pm.

AIBE 20 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com Click on the AIBE 20 admit card download link on the homepage Log in using the required credentials Download and verify the admit card, ensuring details such as name, photograph and signature are correct Print a copy for exam-day use

To pass AIBE 20, general and OBC candidates need to score 45 per cent marks. For SC, ST and disabled category candidates, the pass percentage is 40 per cent.

The AIBE serves as a certification exam for law graduates seeking to practice law in India. Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for the admit card release and verify all details carefully upon download.