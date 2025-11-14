Bar Council of India To Issue AIBE 20 Admit Card Tomorrow, Exam on November 30

Summary Once activated, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com According to the official schedule, the AIBE 20 examination will be conducted on November 30, 2025, in a single shift from 1 pm to 4 pm

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the admit card for the 20th All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) tomorrow, November 15. Once activated, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

According to the official schedule, the AIBE 20 examination will be conducted on November 30, 2025, in a single shift from 1 pm to 4 pm. The exam serves as a mandatory certification test for law graduates seeking to practice law in India.

AIBE 20 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Visit allindiabarexamination.com. Click on the AIBE 20 admit card download link on the homepage. A new login page will appear. Enter your login credentials. Submit and download the hall ticket.

After downloading the admit card, candidates must verify all details carefully. Any discrepancies in information such as name, photograph, or signature should be reported to the Bar Council immediately for correction.

The qualifying marks for AIBE 20 are set at 45% for General and OBC candidates and 40% for SC, ST, and disabled candidates.

With the admit card release scheduled for tomorrow, candidates are advised to keep their login details ready and check the website for timely updates.