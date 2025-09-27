AIBE 20 Notification Released by BCI - Check Registration Details, Eligibility & Exam Date

Summary The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially announced that the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 registration process will begin on September 29. Law graduates and final-year students of 3-year or 5-year LLB programmes, without any backlog, are eligible to apply.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially announced that the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 registration process will begin on September 29, 2025, at allindiabarexamination.com. Law graduates and final-year students of 3-year or 5-year LLB programmes, without any backlog, are eligible to apply.

According to the official notice, candidates studying or graduating from institutions not recognised by the BCI will not be eligible to appear. It is the responsibility of aspirants to verify that their university or college has BCI approval.

Exam Fee & Schedule

The AIBE 20 registration fee is ₹3,560 for General and OBC candidates, while SC/ST candidates will pay ₹2,560. The offline exam will be conducted on November 30, 2025, across centres in India.

Registration begins: September 29, 2025

Last date to register: October 28, 2025

Fee payment deadline: October 29, 2025

Correction window closes: October 31, 2025

Admit card release: November 15, 2025

Eligibility & Passing Criteria

Only candidates from BCI-approved law institutions can register. To pass the bar exam, candidates must secure at least 45% (General/OBC) or 40% (SC/ST/PwD).

How to Register for AIBE 20

Visit the official website – allindiabarexamination.com. Click on the registration link and fill in the required details. Generate login credentials and select the exam language. Re-login and pay the registration fee via debit/credit card or net banking. Download and save the confirmation.

Clearing the AIBE is mandatory for law graduates aspiring to practice in India.