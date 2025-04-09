AP ICET 2025

AP ICET 2025 Registration Window Closes Soon - Submit Application Without Late Fee Today

Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 Apr 2025
12:53 PM

File Image

Summary
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to officially conclude the AP ICET 2025 application process without a late fee today, April 9.
Candidates who are yet to apply for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) must complete their application process on the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to officially conclude the AP ICET 2025 application process without a late fee today, April 9. Candidates who are yet to apply for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) must complete their application process on the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET — by the end of the day to avoid additional late fee charges.

Application Guide

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Eligibility Criteria and Fee Payment’ option displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill up the necessary details carefully.

Step 4: Submit the registration fee.

Step 5: Proceed to click on the ‘Fill Application. ’

Step 6: Fill in the required details accurately.

Step 7: Submit and take a printout of the form for future reference.

APSCHE has also provided extended deadlines with late fees for those unable to register on time. Applications can still be submitted till April 28, but with incremental late fees ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹10,000, depending on the delay.

Registered candidates will also have the opportunity to make corrections to their application forms from April 29 to April 30. Hall tickets will be available for download from May 2 onward.

The AP ICET 2025 exam is scheduled for May 7, 2025, with the preliminary answer key set to be released on May 10. Students will be able to raise objections to the answer key until May 12, with the result and rank declaration scheduled for May 21, 2025.

Last updated on 09 Apr 2025
12:54 PM
AP ICET 2025
