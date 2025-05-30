APSCHE

APSCHE Releases Hall Ticket For AP EdCET 2025- Get Direct Link to Download Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 30 May 2025
16:24 PM

File Image

Summary
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) issued the hall ticket for the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EDCET) 2025, today, May 30. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can download the AP EDCET 2025 hall ticket through the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the AP EdCET 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on June 5, from 2 pm to 4 pm. The AP EdCET preliminary answer key will be uploaded on June 10, 2025. Candidates who find any discrepancies in the answer key will be able to raise objections till June 13. The results and ranks are scheduled to be declared on June 21.

AP EdCET 2025 Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official AP EDCET website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the "EDCET Hall Ticket Download 2025" link
  3. Enter your registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth in the respective fields
  4. Verify the entered details and click on the "Download Hall Ticket" button
  5. AP EdCET 2025 Hall Ticket 2025 will appear on the screen
  6. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

AP EdCET Hall Ticket2025: Direct Link

APSCHE AP EdCET Admit Card
