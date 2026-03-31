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Google Student Researcher 2026 Applications Close Today: Eligibility, Steps to Apply Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Mar 2026
13:43 PM

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Summary
Google is set to close the application window for its Student Researcher Programme 2026 today, March 31.
Students currently enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate, or doctoral programmes are eligible to apply through the official Google Careers portal.

Google is set to close the application window for its Student Researcher Programme 2026 today, March 31. Students currently enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate, or doctoral programmes are eligible to apply through the official Google Careers portal.

The programme offers students an opportunity to work on cutting-edge research projects across various teams within Google, including Google DeepMind, Google Research, and Google Cloud. Selected candidates will gain hands-on experience by contributing to research aimed at solving complex, real-world problems at scale.

As part of the programme, participants will be engaged in advanced research activities, collaborating with experts and contributing to innovative technological developments. The initiative is designed to nurture emerging talent and provide exposure to industry-level research environments.

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To apply, candidates need to visit the official Google Careers website and click on the “Apply” option. Applicants must create a profile by entering their personal details and uploading their resume. After completing the required role-specific information and voluntary self-identification steps, candidates should review their application carefully before submitting it.

The opportunity is open to students in India who are currently pursuing a Bachelor’s, Master’s, or PhD degree in disciplines such as Computer Science, Linguistics, Statistics, Biostatistics, Applied Mathematics, Operations Research, Economics, or Natural Sciences.

In terms of technical requirements, applicants are expected to have experience in at least one domain within computer science. These include areas such as Natural Language Understanding, Human-Computer Interaction, Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Algorithmic Optimization, Quantum Information Science, Data Science, and Software Engineering, among others.

With the deadline fast approaching, interested candidates are encouraged to complete their applications promptly to secure a chance to be part of Google’s global research ecosystem and gain valuable industry exposure.

Find the direct application link here.

Last updated on 31 Mar 2026
13:44 PM
Google internship programme Researchers
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